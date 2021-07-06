Log in
HISIM2: The Health Insurance Simulation Model Used in Preparing CBO's July 2021 Baseline Budget Projections

07/06/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
HISIM2:

The Health Insurance Simulation Model

Used in Preparing CBO's July 2021

Baseline Budget Projections

July 2021

The Role of CBO's

Health Insurance Simulation Model,

Known as HISIM2

1

What Is HISIM2 Used For?

HISIM2 is an updated version of the model CBO uses to generate estimates of health insurance coverage and premiums for people under age 65.

The model is used along with other models to develop CBO's baseline budget projections (which incorporate the assumption that current law generally remains the same).

It is also used to estimate the effects of proposed changes in policies that affect health insurance coverage.

For more information on CBO's methods for analyzing health insurance coverage, see Congressional Budget Office (undated, accessed September 2020),

www.cbo.gov/topics/health-care/methods-analyzing-health-insurance-coverage.

2

How Does CBO Use HISIM2 to Develop Its Baseline Projections?

The process has six main steps.

  1. CBO updates the model at least once a year to incorporate new information, specifically:
    • The most recent administrative and survey data on enrollment and premiums;
    • Recently enacted legislation, judicial decisions, or changes in regulations; and
    • CBO's most recent macroeconomic forecast (including demographic projections).
  3. CBO projects coverage estimates through the end of the 11-year period covered by the agency's baseline and reviews the model's output.
  4. CBO adjusts the model's coverage projections using the agency's Medicaid enrollment model and separate models that analyze aspects of current law that are simplified in HISIM2.

3

How Does CBO Use HISIM2 to Develop Its Baseline Projections? (Continued)

  1. CBO estimates spending for Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and the Basic Health Program, using models for those programs.
  2. CBO determines the net costs of federal subsidies for employment-based coverage and coverage through the nongroup (or individual) market, as well as taxes and penalties related to coverage, using the Joint Committee on Taxation's tax models.
  3. CBO reviews its final baseline budget projections and writes a report.

For details, see Congressional Budget Office (2018) and Congressional Budget Office (2020).

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 19:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
