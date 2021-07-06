HISIM2:
The Health Insurance Simulation Model
Used in Preparing CBO's July 2021
Baseline Budget Projections
July 2021
The Role of CBO's
Health Insurance Simulation Model,
Known as HISIM2
What Is HISIM2 Used For?
HISIM2 is an updated version of the model CBO uses to generate estimates of health insurance coverage and premiums for people under age 65.
The model is used along with other models to develop CBO's baseline budget projections (which incorporate the assumption that current law generally remains the same).
It is also used to estimate the effects of proposed changes in policies that affect health insurance coverage.
How Does CBO Use HISIM2 to Develop Its Baseline Projections?
The process has six main steps.
CBO updates the model at least once a year to incorporate new information, specifically:
The most recent administrative and survey data on enrollment and premiums;
Recently enacted legislation, judicial decisions, or changes in regulations; and
CBO's most recent macroeconomic forecast (including demographic projections).
CBO projects coverage estimates through the end of the 11-year period covered by the agency's baseline and reviews the model's output.
CBO adjusts the model's coverage projections using the agency's Medicaid enrollment model and separate models that analyze aspects of current law that are simplified in HISIM2.
How Does CBO Use HISIM2 to Develop Its Baseline Projections? (Continued)
CBO estimates spending for Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and the Basic Health Program, using models for those programs.
CBO determines the net costs of federal subsidies for employment-based coverage and coverage through the nongroup (or individual) market, as well as taxes and penalties related to coverage, using the Joint Committee on Taxation's tax models.
CBO reviews its final baseline budget projections and writes a report.
For details, see Congressional Budget Office (2018) and Congressional Budget Office (2020).
