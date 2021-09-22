HITEC : Announces the 100 Most Influential Hispanic Leaders in Technology for 2022

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HITEC today announced the 100 most influential Hispanic leaders in technology for 2022 - the HITEC 100. Click here to view the full list of the HITEC 100.

Every year HITEC highlights the contributions of leading US-based Hispanic technology executives as a way to celebrate their achievements, to inspire and to increase Hispanic representation.

"HITEC's vision is to connect, inspire and grow influential Hispanic technology executives while developing the next generation of leaders," said Omar Duque, HITEC President. "These 100 leaders represent the very best in our community. Their stories reflect the drive and innovative spirit of the Hispanic community in general and we're proud to recognize them."

This year's HITEC 100 includes leaders from global Fortune 100 firms as well as leading Hispanic tech entrepreneurs and investors. Seventy-four percent of the awardees work in global roles, 18 percent are based in California, 17 percent are based in New York and 14 percent are based in Texas. Forty-seven percent of this year's HITEC 100 are women leaders and 48 percent are first-time HITEC 100 awardees.

"It is my honor and privilege to be networked with such an amazing group of technology leaders," said HITEC Chairman Guillermo Diaz Jr. "The HITEC 100 are not only leading transformation and growth for their respective businesses, but are true examples for the next generation of 'I can be, what I can see.'"

Nominations for the HITEC 100 are solicited from HITEC members, partners and the general public. Awardees are evaluated on their accomplishments in the ever-changing global landscape of technology and for their mentoring and professional development activities.

"A key part of HITEC's push up / pull up mission is the recognition of key Hispanic technology leaders. Recognition brings visibility to those seeking inspiration and to those searching for colleagues to drive forward transformation," said Lucia Soares, HITEC Board Member and Chair of the Awards Committee.

"In the last year, technology has played an ever-increasing importance in business resilience and innovation. These 100 leaders were pivotal to their business' success and we are incredibly proud to recognize these outstanding women and men who inspire us every day with their business impact, community engagement and impact on technology. Together, we are building the next generation of Hispanic technology leaders," Soares said.

HITEC is the premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives. HITEC 100 awardees will be recognized virtually during the 2022 HITEC 100 Awards Celebration on December 9, 2021.

