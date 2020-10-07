Log in
HITEC : Recognizes the 100 Most Influential Hispanics in Technology

10/07/2020 | 11:19am EDT

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HITEC today announced the 100 most influential Hispanic leaders in technology for 2021 - the HITEC 100. Click here to view the full list of the HITEC 100.

For more than a decade, HITEC has highlighted the value that Hispanic leaders create in technology. This is part of the organization's mission to celebrate and increase Hispanic representation, building stronger technology and executive leaders in the diversity-challenged technology industry.

"2020 has been a year of challenges and unimaginable global change. During these times, our leaders have worked to change the conversation, using technology to innovate and working to create meaningful impact," said HITEC Chairman, Guillermo Diaz, Jr., CEO of Kloudspot.

"It is because of these leaders and innovators that businesses and families around the world have been able to stay connected, functioning and forging a path forward. It is an extremely proud moment for the Hispanic community and the tech industry to recognize and celebrate these leaders," said Diaz.

Nominations for the HITEC 100 are solicited from HITEC members, partners and the general public. Awardees are evaluated on their accomplishments in the ever-changing global landscape of technology and for their mentoring and professional development activities.

"With each passing year, the HITEC 100 continues to strengthen in caliber and representation at the highest levels of the Hispanic talent in the technology industry. This year, HITEC received a record number of nominations, which shows the growth in visibility and impact that HITEC has in the community. We continue raising the bar in a more challenging selection process," said HITEC Board Member and Chair of the Awards Committee, Juan Carlos Gutierrez, Head of Latam Solution Architecture and Customer Success, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

HITEC is the premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives. HITEC 100 awardees will be recognized virtually during the HITEC Awards Ceremony on December 8, 2020.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hitec-recognizes-the-100-most-influential-hispanics-in-technology-301147854.html

SOURCE HITEC


© PRNewswire 2020
