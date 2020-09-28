Log in
HITN : Launches “Edye” SVOD Service and Mobile Apps for the United States and Latin America Markets

09/28/2020 | 02:06pm EDT

Created for preschool children and their parents, Edye provides a safe environment where kids can enjoy smart entertainment with their favorite characters anytime, anywhere

HITN TV announced today major steps toward the expansion of Edye, its premium SVOD (Subscription Video-on-Demand) service. Edye offers smart and safe entertainment for preschool children between the ages of two and six years old.

Edye released a suite of Apple iOS and Android mobile apps that will offer both in-app purchase subscription capabilities as well as authenticated services for Pay TV operators and Telcos. These apps will be available for the U.S. market as well as every Spanish-speaking country in Latin America through the Apple Store and Google Play, providing Edye subscribers with a complete and secure experience that includes an unparalleled video content offering, electronic books, games, activities and parenting support.

The release of the apps also marks the expansion of Edye into the United States market. The service initially launched in 16 countries throughout the Latin America region via Claro Video.

“We are very proud to continue expanding Edye and offering parents a unique service for their preschool children. Edye has been carefully developed and curated to provide some of the best content in the world presented in a truly amazing environment.” said Guillermo Sierra, Head of Television and Digital Services of HITN.

Maximiliano Vaccaro, VP Digital Services at HITN said, “Developing the user experience for Edye we combined an impactful and memorable branding that evokes emotional connections, with state-of-the-art technology that provides a powerful, yet simple to use and intuitive navigation for children. Safety and security have been a tremendously important driver for our design.”

Edye has secured rights to over 2,500 episodes of programming from some of the most important children’s content producers in the world including Sesame Workshop, BBC, the Jim Henson Company, Studio 100, 9-Story, WildBrain Millimages, and many more. It has also developed its own characters and original productions.

Erika Vogt-Lowell, Director of Programming and Acquisitions for HITN said, “We are very grateful for the amount of support Edye has received from content producers and distributors from around the world. Our library will continue to grow and to offer beloved characters that children and parents cherish, with new and exciting series that will become tomorrow’s favorites.”

Edye’s users enjoy over 70 series including Elmo’s World, Furchester Hotel, Daniel Tiger, Mölang, Sid the Science Kid, Sarah and Duck, Dinosaur Train, Maya the Bee, Heidi, and Pocoyo, among many others.

Additionally, Edye offers in-depth guides so that parents can not only get familiar with what each series offers their children, but also initiate learning and play activities apart from the screen.

Edye’s apps are available in the U.S. and Latin America for Apple and Android mobile devices at a subscription price of $2.99 per month. Apps for other platforms, including Apple TV, Roku, and Android TV, among others, will be available soon.

Edye is also available through Claro Video in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Jamaica, Panamá, and Perú.

HITN-TV is the leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million homes in the US and Puerto Rico via DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, AT&T TV Now, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism and Altice. Edye users can learn more about the platform at www.edye.com and download the Edye app through the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information visit www.hitn.org and follow @HITNtv on social platforms.


© Business Wire 2020
