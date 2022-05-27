HK, China stocks rise on hopes around Sino-U.S. ties, stimulus

SHANGHAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks jumped more
than 2% on Friday, while China equities also rose, as comments
by a U.S. official on relations with China are interpreted by
some as positive.
** Also lifting the market were expectations that Beijing
will implement more measures to revive growth, though many
investors believe China's zero-COVID policy remains a key drag
on the economy.
** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 2.8% by lunch break,
while the Hang Seng Tech Index surged 3.7%.
** China's bluechip CSI300 index rose 0.6%, but is still on
track to decline more than 1% for the week. The Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.5%.
** The United States will not block China from growing its
economy, Blinken said in a speech on U.S. strategy toward China.
"We are not looking for conflict or a new Cold War. To the
contrary, we're determined to avoid both," he said.
** Blinken's speech "is generally interpreted to be on the
positive side, given extremely low expectations on Sino-U.S.
ties," said Yang Hongxun, an analyst at investment consultancy
Shandong Shenguang.
** Hopes for improving Sino-U.S. ties, and
better-than-expected earnings of Alibaba Group and
Baidu fuelled buying into Hong Kong-listed tech
shares.
** Alibaba, whose quarterly revenue and earnings beat market
forecast, shot up 12% in Hong Kong. Baidu shares surged 15%,
after posting better-than-expected first-quarter revenue.
** Profits at China's industrial firms fell at their fastest
pace in two years in April, data showed, but investors expect
more market-friendly policies ahead, after Premier Li Keqiang
vowed to ensure reasonable growth in the second
quarter.
** China's energy and healthcare stocks
both rose roughly 1.5%. Banking, tourism and industrial sectors
also climbed.
** However, some investors remain cautious. "What is
required is not a loosening around the edges of these broad
policy priorities, but wholesale policy U-turns," wrote Alex
Wolf, Head of Investment Strategy, Asia at JPMorgan Private
Bank.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)