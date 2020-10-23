Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

HK brokers ready war chest for mom-and-pop bidding frenzy in Ant's mega IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 12:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Ant Group logo is pictured at the Shanghai office of Alipay, owned by Ant Group which is an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, in Shanghai

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's brokerages are readying billions of margin-lending dollars to tap an expected surge in retail demand for China's fintec giant Ant Group's likely $35 billion dual-listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai in the next few weeks, industry officials said.

Margin lending, or the amount brokers can lend to individual investors to purchase shares, has been a big business in Hong Kong in recent years with a large number of equity floats luring retail buyers.

Hong Kong had 851,157 margin lending accounts with total loan volume of HK$161.8 billion ($21 billion) in the first half of 2020, according to the city's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), up sharply from 601,842 at the same time last year.

The expected surge in demand for margin financing for the Hong Kong tranche of Ant's initial public offering (IPO), poised to be the world's largest ever, underscores robust retail interest in the deal due to be launched next week.

Ant, which operates China's biggest mobile payments platform Alipay, is backed by Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba Group Holding.

Bright Smart Securities, one of the city's largest brokerages, said it would lend up to HK$50 billion - one of the firm's largest offerings - for the Ant IPO despite looming markets uncertainty due to the approaching U.S. election.

"We will make sure our interest rate will be the lowest among our peers," chief executive Edward Hui told Reuters, adding retail investors would only have to put up 5% as a deposit to take on a margin loan to buy Ant shares.

Another Hong Kong brokerage UOB Kay Hian has earmarked HK$20 billion for Ant IPO margin financing, a spokeswoman said.

Retail investors in Hong Kong - from taxi drivers to junior professionals - borrow heavily as larger bids boost the chances of IPO share allocation, and they look to benefit from a first-day pop.

The lending could be for 6-7 days and is lucrative for the brokerages as they earn commission on executing trades as well as interest income from margin financing.

"We see in Hong Kong that retail investors are always keen to buy into IPOs, it's almost a form of gambling and there is a strong trend for them to only hold on to them for a day or two," the Hong Kong Institute of Investors' chairman Ricky Tam said.

PRESSURE ON RATES

Retail brokers said the margin interest rates would be set closer to the IPO's launch date. The strong demand could raise the short-term Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate (HIBOR).

The two-week Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday to its highest in more than seven weeks.

The retail bidding frenzy poses some risks for the brokerages and their clients, especially on any heightened market volatility in an economy already badly hit by the pandemic as well as last year's anti-governments protests.

"The risk for subscribers is that they are paying a lot in commissions to try and get allocations, they are paying interest and it's likely the shares will be priced at the top of the range," GEO Securities chief executive Francis Lun said.

"That could leave very little room for profit."

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee & Shri Navaratnam)

By Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -0.55% 306.28 Delayed Quote.44.40%
BRIGHT SMART SECURITIES & COMMODITIES GROUP LIMITED -0.52% 1.92 End-of-day quote.37.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:33aTrump, Biden clash over climate, oil industry in final debate
RE
12:29aBritain signs first major post-Brexit trade deal with Japan
RE
12:26aOil steady as Russia indicates support for extending output cuts
RE
12:25aHK brokers ready war chest for mom-and-pop bidding frenzy in Ant's mega IPO
RE
12:23aIndia's coronavirus cases tally hits 7.8 million
RE
12:19aGlobal stocks hold tight ranges as U.S. election caution sets in
RE
12:17aIndonesia's FDI up 1.1% in third quarter, first quarterly growth this year
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aSingapore third-quarter office rents see biggest fall in 11 years
RE
12:15aStocks hold tight ranges as U.S. election caution sets in
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's release of new 'self-driving' software closely watched by U.S. regulator
2INTEL CORPORATION : Intel's margins tumble as customers shift to cheaper chips, shares slide 10%
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS TELLS SUPPLIERS: plan now for post-crisis output hike
4ANTOFAGASTA PLC : EXCLUSIVE: Biden campaign tells miners it supports domestic production of EV metals
5ARROW EXPLORATION CORP. : ARROW EXPLORATION : Announces Bridge Loan
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group