HK govt extends work from home arrangements for civil servants until Jan. 27

01/18/2021 | 11:08pm EST
HONG KONG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong government said on Tuesday it will extend work from home arrangements for civil servants until Jan. 27 as the global financial hub seeks to contain a rise in coronavirus infections into triple digits.

On Monday, Hong Kong reported 107 new cases of coronavirus, the highest number in nearly a month, fuelling concern over a new wave of infections in the densely populated city where businesses are already reeling from restrictions. (Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
