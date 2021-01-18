HK govt extends work from home arrangements for civil servants until Jan. 27

HONG KONG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong government said
on Tuesday it will extend work from home arrangements for civil
servants until Jan. 27 as the global financial hub seeks to
contain a rise in coronavirus infections into triple digits.
On Monday, Hong Kong reported 107 new cases of coronavirus,
the highest number in nearly a month, fuelling concern over a
new wave of infections in the densely populated city where
businesses are already reeling from restrictions.
(Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie
Roantree; Editing by Himani Sarkar)