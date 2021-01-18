HK govt extends work from home for civil servants until Jan 27

HONG KONG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong government said
on Tuesday it will extend work from home arrangements for civil
servants by a week until Jan. 27 as the global financial hub
seeks to contain a rise in coronavirus infections into triple
digits.
On Monday, Hong Kong reported 107 new cases of coronavirus,
the highest number in nearly a month, fuelling concern over a
new wave of infections in the densely populated city where
businesses are already reeling from restrictions.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said at a press briefing on
Tuesday that social distancing measures due to expire this week
will be extended in a bid to contain the outbreak.
COVID-19 restrictions in the densely populated city include
a ban on in-house dining after 6pm local time (1000 GMT) and the
closure of facilities such as gyms, sports venues, beauty salons
and cinemas.
Hong Kong, with around 7.5 million people, has one of the
highest population densities in the world.
(Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie
Roantree; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Michael Perry)