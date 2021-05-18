Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

HK property tycoon Wu says land reclamation will solve social, housing woes

05/18/2021 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hopewell Holdings Chairman Gordon Wu poses for pictures during an interview at his office in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong real estate magnate Gordon Wu said an ambitious land reclamation project can help solve housing and social problems, while welcoming the enforcement of a national security law in the city as bringing stability to boost investment.

The 85-year-old billionaire chairman of Hopewell Holdings, who enjoys good ties with Beijing, said the Hong Kong government's 'Lantau Tomorrow' project, which will cover an area about a third of the size of Manhattan, will increase land supply and make housing more affordable.

"To compete with others, our government needs to think high tech and every development needs land," he told Reuters in a recent interview. "Our office prices can't be too expensive, and also the housing cost (must be affordable)."

That issue, he said, was at the root of anti-government protests in 2019 that culminated in the new security law. A long-time critic of the Hong Kong government's inability to solve housing problems, Wu said he has recently gained more confidence in the city's leader, Carrie Lam.

Lantau Tomorrow is estimated to cost at least HK$624 billion ($81 billion), or close to a quarter of the city's gross domestic product.

The Lantau project will in turn improve the city's competitiveness, said Wu, whose net worth is estimated by Forbes magazine to be about $1.9 billion. The first batch of residents is currently expected to move there by 2034, but he believed the government could build the artificial islands faster than that if it acts with more determination.

He said the government's move earlier this month to take back three private land parcels near the border with Shenzhen, in a rural region known as the New Territories, and re-zone them for subsidised housing, was a step in the right direction.

"I saw (Carrie) Lam has started to do something ... it was unthinkable before that she would have such courage. She had not shown such determination until recently."

Hong Kong was ranked the world's least affordable housing market for the 11th straight year in 2020 by think-tanks Urban Reform Institute and Frontier Centre for Public Policy, based on median property prices and household incomes.

Princeton-educated Wu, an early investor in property and infrastructure projects across the Pearl River Delta in the late 1970s, escaped Chinese state media criticism of Hong Kong property tycoons during and since pro-democracy protests in 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic and a national security law imposed by China last year to punish what Beijing deems as subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, effectively ended the often-violent protests.

Critics say the law undermines the city's freedoms, which form the bedrock for its success as a global financial hub.

"I know one thing will definitely kill Hong Kong, that's people throwing petrol bombs on the streets everyday ... people will not come to invest," said Wu. The executive was quoted in the China Daily state publication in 2019 as fearing "mobocracy".

"Stability is a must," Wu said in the interview, adding that China's backing made him very confident in Hong Kong markets.

Asked whether he supported Carrie Lam to run for a second term at the head of the Hong Kong government next year, Wu said it does not matter who becomes the next chief executive, as long as the person can solve housing problems, as that would lead to stability and improved living conditions.

"If you achieve both, you'll win the heart of the people."

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Marius Zaharia and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Clare Jim


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:12aUK unemployment rate unexpectedly fell in Q1 ONS
RE
07:11aVIVENDI  : considers selling further 10% of shares in Universal
RE
07:07aHK property tycoon Wu says land reclamation will solve social, housing woes
RE
07:06aRussian spy chief denies SolarWinds attack - BBC
RE
07:02aSustainable finance scramble reaches currency derivatives market
RE
06:58aBurry of 'Big Short' fame reveals $530 million bet against Tesla
RE
06:47aGOLD DIGGERS : Illegal mining near Colombian town hits Zijin output
RE
06:42aIndia's Bharti Airtel shares fall as key revenue metric hit
RE
06:39aCopper rises; ShFE zinc at 13-1/2-year high on supply concerns
RE
06:39aAER AUSTRALIAN ENERGY REGULATOR  : Wholesale electricity prices above $5,000 per MWh in NSW, Victoria and SA on 17 May 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: AT&T, Discovery deal highlights media's thirst to be like Netflix
2DISCOVERY, INC. : DISCOVERY : Investment firms took positions on stocks hit by Archegos implosion, Gamestop
3Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall - CoinShares data
4Buffett's Berkshire buys Aon, slashes Chevron and Wells Fargo
5NEVADA COPPER CORP. : Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update; Announces Filing of Q1 2021 Financial Statemen..