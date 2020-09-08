HK residents arrested at sea 'will have to be dealt with' by mainland China -Lam

HONG KONG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Twelve people from Hong Kong
arrested as they reportedly sailed to Taiwan for political
asylum will "have to be dealt with" by mainland China, but the
city government would try to provide assistance, Chief Executive
Carrie Lam said on Tuesday.
Chinese authorities arrested the 12 people on Aug. 23 after
intercepting a boat off the coast of the southern mainland
province of Guangdong. Local media have reported they were
headed to Taiwan to apply for political asylum.
"The question is not a question of simply getting (them)
back," Lam told a regular weekly press conference.
"If these Hong Kong residents were arrested for breaching
mainland offences then they have to be dealt with according to
the mainland laws and in accordance to the jurisdiction before
any other things could happen."
Lam added that her government had "a duty to render
assistance" to Hong Kong residents "caught in all sorts of
situations" abroad and the government's representative office in
Guangzhou, Guangdong's capital, will look into ways to provide
that assistance and liaise with mainland authorities.
News agency AFP reported on Monday lawyers representing some
of those captured have been denied access to their clients. Lam
did not address that particular aspect when asked.
Neither mainland nor Hong Kong authorities have publicly
confirmed who has been arrested, but local media have identified
some of them as facing prosecution for involvement in
pro-democracy protests last year.
One man, Andy Li, was recently arrested under a sweeping
national security law imposed by Beijing on the semiautonomous
Asian financial hub on June 30. Another is a dual national with
Hong Kong and Portuguese citizenship.
The Guangdong Coast Guard, which announced the arrests on
its social media platform late on Aug. 26, said two of the
detained were surnamed Li and Tang, without providing further
details.
It is not clear what charges they face, beyond potentially
illegal border crossing.
Lam also reiterated a remark made last week which stoked
further worries that Hong Kong had taken a more authoritarian
turn, saying the city had no separation of powers, and that its
executive, legislative and judicial powers were derived from
Beijing.
(Reporting by Clare Jim and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Michael
Perry)