HK stocks fall as tech, education and property shares drop

July 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, dragged
down by technology, education and property shares, as deepening
concerns over over Beijing's tighter regulations weighed on
sentiment.
** The Hang Seng index fell 1.5% to 27,321.98, while the
China Enterprises Index lost 1.7% to 9,839.05.
** Morgan Stanley said in a note that investors should monitor
actual earnings results from Chinese companies within the next
few weeks to reconcile positive corporate alerts and declining
consensus expectations.
** "We suggest more patience... for better calibration of market
expectations among other near-term market overhangs including
regulatory uncertainties, policy direction debate, and
geopolitical tension," Morgan Stanley said.
** New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc's
Hong Kong-traded shares plunged 41% to a record low, amid
deepening concerns over China's crackdown on tutoring
businesses.
** China will crack down on after-school tutoring businesses and
ban listings of tutoring institutions, according to a soft copy
of a government document circulating on social media. Reuters
was unable to immediately verify its authenticity.
** The Hang Seng Tech Index slumped nearly 3% to the
lowest closing level since October, 2020.
** Hong Kong-listed property shares also fell as worries
over tough regulations linger. Chinese local governments should
strictly control financing for property developers, including
bank loans, and improve land pricing mechanisms, state
television quoted Vice Premier Han Zheng as saying on Thursday.
** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares
dipped 0.8%, while the IT sector dipped
2.49%, and the financial sector ended 1.22% lower.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 0.68%, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed up 0.58%.
