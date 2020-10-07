HK stocks rise ahead of Ant Group IPO, defy U.S. stimulus gloom

* Hang Seng index gains 0.46%
* China Enterprises index HSCE rises 0.33%
* Hang Seng Tech Index up 1.3%; property up 0.4%
HONG KONG, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares edged higher
on Wednesday, shrugging off a weaker finish in Wall Street after
U.S. President Donald Trump halted stimulus negotiations with
lawmakers, with investors focusing on the upcoming IPO of
China's Ant Group.
** Ant Group, backed by Alibaba Group, is
likely to be the world largest IPO and is set to raise up to $35
billion in a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai likely this
month.
** China-led IPOs accounted for 44% of IPOs in the world for
the first three quarters with $57.4 billion worth of deals, more
than double the amount for the same time last year.
** By midday, the Hang Seng index was up 111.32
points, or 0.46%, at 24,091.97, on track for a fourth
consecutive session of gains.
** China's H-shares index gained 0.33% to 9,568.40.
** The sub-index of Hang Seng tracking IT sector
rose 1.33%, Hang Seng Tech Index climbed 1.3%, and the
property edged up 0.87%. The energy index gained 0.48%
and the financial sector edged up 0.2%.
** Sunny Optical, which gained 3.85%, was the top
gainer on the Hang Seng, while CITIC Ltd was the top
drag with a 1.4% drop.
** Chinese markets are closed for holidays until Oct. 9.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was firmer by 0.89%, while Japan's Nikkei index
was down 0.15%.
** The top gainers among H-shares were Sunny Optical,
followed by Meituan Dianping, which was up 2.25%, and
Alibaba Group, which rose 2.21%
** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were
China Minsheng Banking Corp, which was down 2.75%,
followed by China Citic Bank Corp, which fell 1.67%,
and CITIC Ltd.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)