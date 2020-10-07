Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

HK stocks rise ahead of Ant Group IPO, defy U.S. stimulus gloom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 01:11am EDT

* Hang Seng index gains 0.46%

* China Enterprises index HSCE rises 0.33%

* Hang Seng Tech Index up 1.3%; property up 0.4%

HONG KONG, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares edged higher on Wednesday, shrugging off a weaker finish in Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump halted stimulus negotiations with lawmakers, with investors focusing on the upcoming IPO of China's Ant Group.

** Ant Group, backed by Alibaba Group, is likely to be the world largest IPO and is set to raise up to $35 billion in a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai likely this month.

** China-led IPOs accounted for 44% of IPOs in the world for the first three quarters with $57.4 billion worth of deals, more than double the amount for the same time last year.

** By midday, the Hang Seng index was up 111.32 points, or 0.46%, at 24,091.97, on track for a fourth consecutive session of gains.

** China's H-shares index gained 0.33% to 9,568.40.

** The sub-index of Hang Seng tracking IT sector rose 1.33%, Hang Seng Tech Index climbed 1.3%, and the property edged up 0.87%. The energy index gained 0.48% and the financial sector edged up 0.2%.

** Sunny Optical, which gained 3.85%, was the top gainer on the Hang Seng, while CITIC Ltd was the top drag with a 1.4% drop.

** Chinese markets are closed for holidays until Oct. 9.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.89%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.15%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Sunny Optical, followed by Meituan Dianping, which was up 2.25%, and Alibaba Group, which rose 2.21%

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Minsheng Banking Corp, which was down 2.75%, followed by China Citic Bank Corp, which fell 1.67%, and CITIC Ltd. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 1.43% 292.39 Delayed Quote.37.85%
CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATION LIMITED 0.00% 2.99 End-of-day quote.-35.97%
CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATION LIMITED 0.20% 5.05 End-of-day quote.-18.15%
CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD. 0.00% 5.3 End-of-day quote.-16.01%
CITIC LIMITED 1.96% 5.71 End-of-day quote.-45.20%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED -0.76% 30.03 End-of-day quote.18.70%
HANG SENG 0.85% 23965.08 Real-time Quote.-14.99%
MEITUAN DIANPING 4.96% 258 End-of-day quote.153.19%
NIKKEI 225 0.52% 23433.73 Real-time Quote.-1.46%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED 3.46% 119.5 End-of-day quote.-11.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:02aNatWest in new Libor transition push as COVID-19 slows customer switch over
RE
02:00aWho pays for the toilet paper? The big questions of the work-from-home era
RE
02:00aBarclays to enter french, italian, spanish and german private banking markets in 2021, european private banking manager tells reuters
RE
02:00aFIGHTING THE FED, OR JUST JOSTLING? : Mike Dolan
RE
01:59aAsian stocks hit two-week high, defy U.S. stimulus gloom
RE
01:56aAsian stocks hit two-week high, defy U.S. stimulus gloom
RE
01:55aSTEMMING THE PLASTICS TIDE IN INDONESIA : Policy, Investments, and Research
PU
01:53aIndian banks say government interest waiver will add to costs, spark litigation
RE
01:43aS&p 500 futures gain in late asia trade, last up 0.4%
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Trump urges Congress to provide $25 billion bailout for U.S. airlines
2NORINCO INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION LT : Sole survivor? Saudi Arabia doubles down on oil to outlast rivals
3BNP PARIBAS : Risk haunts Societe Generale's Oudea in elusive hunt for growth
4NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX : faces indictment in Texas over controversial French film "Cuties"
5APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers detail Big Tech's market abuses and press for strict reform

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group