HKMA buys HK$1.31 bln from market as currency hits weak end of trading band

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's de-facto central bank bought HK$1.311 billion ($167.01 million) from the market in New York trading hours to stop the local currency weakening and breaking its peg to the U.S. dollar.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged to a tight band of between 7.75 and 7.85 versus the U.S. dollar.

The aggregate balance, the key gauge of cash in the banking system, will decrease to HK$143.454 billion on Aug. 4, an HKMA spokeswoman said on Wednesday. ($1 = 7.8498 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Reese)