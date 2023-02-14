HKMA buys HK$14.87 bln from market as currency hits weak end of trading band

HONG KONG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's de-facto
central bank bought HK$14.868 billion ($1.894 billion) from the
market in New York trading hours to stop the local currency
weakening and breaking its peg to the U.S. dollar, bringing the
aggregate balance to below the HK$100 billion mark.
The Hong Kong dollar is pegged to a tight band of
between 7.75 and 7.85 versus the U.S. dollar.
The aggregate balance, the key gauge of cash in the banking
system, will decrease to HK$77.005 billion on Feb. 16, an HKMA
spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
($1 = 7.8499 Hong Kong dollars)
