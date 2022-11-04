Advanced search
HKMA buys HK$3.054 billion from market as currency weakens, aggregate balance below HK$100 billion mark

11/04/2022 | 09:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a Hong Kong dollar coin

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's de-facto central bank bought HK$3.054 billion ($389.1 million) from the market in New York trading hours to stop the local currency from breaking below its peg to the U.S. dollar.

The action will bring the aggregate balance - the key gauge of cash in the banking system - below HK$100 billion. It will decrease to HK$96.977 billion on Tuesday, a Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) spokeswoman said on Saturday.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged to a tight band of between 7.75 and 7.85 versus the U.S. dollar.

While analysts and other market participants have been watching the balance approach the HKD$100 billion mark with a view on potential market stresses, the immediate impact seems to be on interest rates.

The HKMA has bought Hong Kong dollars worth about US$30.7 billion from the market through 40 rounds of intervention since the Federal Reserve began raising rates in March. Its intervention has boosted local yields alongside those on U.S. dollar assets.

($1 = 7.8493 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / HONGKONG-DOLLAR (AUD/HKD) 2.86% 5.0767 Delayed Quote.-12.77%
BRITISH POUND / HONGKONG-DOLLAR (GBP/HKD) 1.84% 8.927 Delayed Quote.-16.89%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / HONGKONG-DOLLAR (CAD/HKD) 1.93% 5.8217 Delayed Quote.-7.40%
EURO / HONGKONG-DOLLAR (EUR/HKD) 2.15% 7.8169 Delayed Quote.-13.66%
INDIAN RUPEE / HONGKONG-DOLLAR (INR/HKD) 0.86% 0.095761 Delayed Quote.-9.31%
US DOLLAR / HONGKONG-DOLLAR (USD/HKD) 0.00% 7.8493 Delayed Quote.0.69%
