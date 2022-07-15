HKMA buys HK$6.413 bln from market as currency hits weak end of trading band

HONG KONG, July 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's de-facto central bank bought HK$6.413 billion ($816.96 million) from the market in New York trading hours to stop the local currency weakening and breaking its peg to the U.S. dollar.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged to a tight band of between 7.75 and 7.85 versus the U.S. dollar.

The aggregate balance - the key gauge of cash in the banking system - will decrease to HK$204.865 billion on July 19, an HKMA spokesman said on Saturday.

($1 = 7.8498 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Leslie Adler)