HKMA buys HK$8.58 bln from market as currency hits weak end of trading band

HONG KONG, June 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's de-facto central
bank bought HK$8.58 billion ($1.09 billion) from the market in
New York trading hours to stop the local currency weakening and
breaking its peg to the U.S. dollar.
The Hong Kong dollar is pegged to a tight band of
between 7.75 and 7.85 versus the U.S. dollar.
The aggregate balance - the key gauge of cash in the banking
system - will decrease to HK$233.308 billion on June 24, an HKMA
spokeswoman said on Thursday.
($1 = 7.8497 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Leslie Adler)