Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HKTB : Chairman Welcomes Agreement to Relaunch Bilateral Hong Kong-Singapore Air Travel Bubble

04/26/2021 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dr YK Pang, Chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), welcomes the agreement between the Governments of the Hong Kong SAR and Singapore on relaunching the bilateral Hong Kong-Singapore Air Travel Bubble (ATB).

Dr Pang said, “Relaunching the Air Travel Bubble with Singapore is the first step in Hong Kong’s resumption of international travel, and a milestone for preparing the city for gradually welcoming more visitors back. We expect that travellers at the early stage of the launch of the ATB are those who travel for family visits or other essential reasons, and leisure travellers will return successively.”

Meanwhile, the HKTB will continue to work with the tourism-related sectors in enhancing Hong Kong overall anti-epidemic measures in the city, including a standardised hygiene protocol launched last year for hotels, restaurants, transportation, shopping malls, tour operators and other tourism-related sectors, establishing a healthy and safe tourism image for Hong Kong.

Members of the media can download this press release from the HKTB website:
https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/hktb/newsroom/press-releases.html


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:18aNESTE OYJ  : renewable fuel oil reduces greenhouse gas emissions from Lumene's manufacturing process
PU
04:18aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ  : Rescue the Smurfs in a new Angry Birds Friends event!
PU
04:18aPETRONAS Strengthens Malaysia's Position As LNG ISO Tank Hub
PU
04:16aOMV  : EANS-Adhoc OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO Rainer Seele will not make use of the extension option
PU
04:16aVITEC SOFTWARE  : acquires the Swedish software company Nordman & Co AB
AQ
04:16aSTOCK ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies - FI, KSU, HWCC, STAY, MX
PR
04:16aCEZ A S  : Information on npp temelín 79 / 2021
PU
04:16aHARDMAN & CO RESEARCH  : City of London Investment Group (CLIG): Another quarter of steady progress
DJ
04:12aSIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT "SODIC" E  : Resume of Trading on Six of October Development & Investment (SODIC) (OCDI.CA)
PU
04:12aScheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, April 09, 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly
2SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED : China to launch month-long effort in May to boost consumption
3AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse downgrades from Buy to Sell
4KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips lifts 2021 forecast as Q1 sales soar amid pandemic
5ANALYSIS: New U.S. credit benchmarks gain traction as Libor deadline approaches

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ