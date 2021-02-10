HKTB to Boost the City's Recovery Through New “Hong Kong Super Fans” Global Engagement Programme With Hundreds of Participants From 20 Key Markets

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) announced today its first global fan-engagement programme, “Hong Kong Super Fans”, to accelerate its promotional efforts as part of the post-Covid-19 tourism-recovery plan it has been developing over the past year.

At a time of unprecedented restrictions on international travel, and as the world races to roll out vaccines in the hope of resuming normality, the HKTB is harnessing the power of community to remind people why they love Hong Kong and to drum up excitement about visiting the city once borders reopen.

“The HKTB has been planning ahead to prepare for the much-anticipated grand invitation to welcome visitors back to Hong Kong,” said Dr YK Pang, Chairman of the HKTB. “The ‘Hong Kong Super Fans’ programme is both an important, integral element of the HKTB’s recovery plan, and a way for us to show our appreciation to the people whose continued passion for Hong Kong has maintained top-of-mind awareness of the city as a world-class travel destination.”

In its latest programme, the HKTB has invited Super Fans – people with social influence and a heartfelt connection to Hong Kong – to join exclusive online and offline activities that have been designed to showcase the best the city has to offer. Once international travel resumes, these Super Fans will be invited to explore Hong Kong, from heritage attractions to hidden local gems and exciting new happenings, and share their experiences with their audience (Fans & Friends). To show its appreciation, the HKTB has also organised a series of attractive offers and incentives that can be enjoyed by all Fans & Friends of Hong Kong.

The HKTB has been recruiting Super Fans by invitation in Hong Kong and 20 key markets through the HKTB’s worldwide offices in Asia, Australasia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. This week saw the launch of the programme’s debut activity – a virtual tour celebrating everything unique about Chinese New Year in Hong Kong – organised especially for the very first Super Fans. The “online + offline” journey takes the Super Fans through the charismatic neighbourhood of Old Town Central to experience cherished traditions and shop for auspicious essentials, while enjoying a pre-delivered “Good Fortune Bag”, filled with lucky ornaments, festive snacks and more, from the comfort of their own homes.

“As the HKTB continues to leverage the ‘Holiday at Home’ campaign to encourage the people of Hong Kong to rediscover our hometown, the ‘Hong Kong Super Fans’ programme is the first major step to re-engage with passionate travellers across the globe,” adds Dr Pang. “As borders begin to reopen, we will roll out our ‘Open House Hong Kong’ campaign to tell the world that Hong Kong is ready to embrace visitors again with a collection of competitive travel offers and exciting in-town experiences.”

More programme details will be announced.

