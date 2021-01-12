HKW : Promotes Tom Shaw to Principal

As part of the transaction team, Mr. Shaw will continue to focus on the health and wellness sector

HKW, an Indianapolis-based middle-market private equity firm, today announced Tom Shaw, a Vice President at the firm, has been promoted to Principal, effective January 1, 2021.

Based in Indianapolis, Mr. Shaw joined HKW in 2016, and his focus is on the Health and Wellness sector. As part of the transaction team, his primary responsibilities include evaluating new investment opportunities, due diligence oversight, execution of platform and add-on transactions, and portfolio company growth initiatives.

“As we continue the strategic growth of both HKW and our portfolio companies, we are pleased to identify hardworking and dedicated individuals who will be part of the future of the firm,” said Ted Kramer, President & CEO of HKW. “Tom has worked hard and earned this well-deserved promotion.”

Prior to joining HKW, Mr. Shaw worked at Wynnchurch Capital and Global Industrials Group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He currently serves on the board of directors for two HKW portfolio companies, Certified Tracking Solutions and Allied Vision Group.

“Tom has proven himself to be a valuable asset to our firm,” said John Carsello, Partner, at HKW. “His continued support of our portfolio companies has helped them achieve both strategic and organic growth, and we’re excited to be able to recognize his efforts.”

About HKW

HKW is a middle-market private equity firm investing in companies with talented management teams in the US and Canada. HKW targets companies in the Business Services, Health & Wellness, and Technology sectors. Since 1982, HKW has sponsored 63 platform transactions of lower middle-market companies throughout North America, as well as 70 add-on acquisitions. For more information on HKW, please visit hkwinc.com.

