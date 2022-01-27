Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HM Treasury Senior Officials Travel Expenses, Hospitality and the Permanent Secretaries Meetings with External Organisations: July to September 2021

01/27/2022 | 09:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This report shows international travel and accommodation used by HM Treasury senior officials at Senior Civil Service 2 (SCS2) (or equivalent) and above. The report includes bookings made through departments' central booking systems. This will include the majority of travel undertaken. However, individuals may have booked a small number of journeys through other systems. Work is ongoing to ensure that this data is incorporated into future reports.

Some data may have been redacted if it was deemed that publishing it could impact on national or personal security.

During the transition from the previous reporting systems, please be aware that some travel data for civil servants at SCS3 and above is still published on www.data.gov.uk.

Disclaimer

HMT - UK Her Majesty's Treasury published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 14:18:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
09:24aSOCIAL CAPITAL SUVRETTA HOLDINGS CORP. I Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
09:24aBoom Supersonic Selects North Carolina for its Aircraft Superfactory
BU
09:23aNew EV owners resist gasoline cars, survey shows
RE
09:22aForeign companies withdrawing from Myanmar after coup
RE
09:21aEvolent Health Named One of the Best Places to Work for LBGTQ+ Equality for Second Consecutive Year
PR
09:21aPepsiCo Implements TVP Solar Thermal Plant for Renewable Heat and Saves 140'000 M³ of Natural Gas at the Sete Lagoas Factory (MG)
BU
09:20aNsav acquires stake in bqex crypto exchange and over 4 million registered users, further expanding presence in $2 trillion global cryptocurrency market
AQ
09:20aThe China Fund, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PR
09:20aNymbl Science Fall Prevention Program Addresses Multi-Billion-Dollar Problem in U.S.
BU
09:19aNUCOR : Reports Record Quarterly and Annual Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks shed gains, Treasury yields jump as Fed signals rate hikes could..
2UK investors assess Powell’s tough speech
3Dollar breaks higher and shares fall after Fed's Powell strikes hawkish..
4ARCELORMITTAL : Goldman Sachs is less optimistic
5Nokia and Nordic Semiconductor to simplify IoT Standard Essential Paten..

HOT NEWS