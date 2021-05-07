Log in
HM Treasury senior officials travel expenses, hospitality and the Permanent Secretaries' meetings with external organisations: July to September 2020

05/07/2021 | 09:18am EDT
Documents
Senior Officials Travel - July to September 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 4.68KB

Senior Officials Hospitality - July to September 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 1.96KB

Permanent Secretaries' meetings - July to September 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 4.82KB

Details

This report shows international travel and accommodation used by HM Treasury senior officials at Senior Civil Service 2 (SCS2) (or equivalent) and above. The report includes bookings made through departments' central booking systems. This will include the majority of travel undertaken. However, individuals may have booked a small number of journeys through other systems. Work is ongoing to ensure that this data is incorporated into future reports.

Some data may have been redacted if it was deemed that publishing it could impact on national or personal security.

During the transition from the previous reporting systems, please be aware that some travel data for civil servants at SCS3 and above is still published on www.data.gov.uk

Published 4 February 2021
Last updated 7 May 2021 + show all updates
  1. 7 May 2021

    clerical error

  2. 16 March 2021

    This update is due to clerical error

  3. 4 February 2021

    First published.

Disclaimer

HMT - UK Her Majesty's Treasury published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 13:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS