HMI adds Construction Management to its Property Claims Services Through a Merger with Marquee Consulting Group

Horticultural Asset Management, Inc. ("HMI"), one of the nation’s leading property claims service providers handling losses involving trees, landscape assets and resort properties, has merged operations with Marquee Consulting Group, LLC ("Marquee"), a renowned design and project management company for golf courses, hotels, luxury resorts and assisted living facilities. The companies will continue operations under the HMI brand. The integration of the businesses was recently concluded. The merger has enabled HMI to offer a comprehensive and holistic business solution that will provide its clients with a spectrum of services from property renovation, improvement and maintenance to disaster recovery and damage mitigation.

Marquee’s President, Frank Kynkor, will join HMI as its Senior Vice-President of Commercial Services. Mr. Kynkor will be responsible for driving HMI’s contract services business. Mr. Kynkor’s experience includes oversight in the construction and landscape management of golf courses, and hospitality properties. Additionally, Mr. Kynkor has experience managing full and partial renovations based on the improvement specifications of ‘Master Plans,’ as well as experience managing operations that span multiple facility types while working on behalf of some of the largest hotel and resort management companies in the world.

“This expansion has been driven by our insurance company clientele and property managers that we have worked for. They want to have our service platform expanded to provide not only the consultative and insurance claim related services but expand that to include the renovation, restoration, and reconstruction of their properties whether it be after a storm, fire or other catastrophic event, or whether it is just to upgrade the properties as we move into the post-Covid environment,” said Doug Malawsky, HMI’s Chief Operating Officer. “The ability to offer owners and managers of commercial properties a one-stop shop solution is a win-win for all of the stakeholders involved and will ensure that there is a professional standard set for construction management and claims resolution that everyone will benefit from,” added Mr. Kynkor.

About HMI: HMI offers emergency tree removals and a wide range of consulting services to property owners and insurance adjusters, who are dealing with damage to trees, turf, landscaping, as well as unique golf course features such as bunkers, greens, fairways, and tee boxes. Emergency tree removals are available in over 40 states and HMI’s consulting services are available throughout North America and the Caribbean. (https://www.hmiadvantage.com/for-property-owners/commercial-and-contract-services/)

About Marquee: Marquee Consulting Group is a boutique firm, specializing in Golf Course and landscape operations, design and project management for golf courses, hotels, hotel resorts and assisted living facilities.

