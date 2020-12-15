Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HMI adds Construction Management to its Property Claims Services Through a Merger with Marquee Consulting Group

12/15/2020 | 01:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Horticultural Asset Management, Inc. ("HMI"), one of the nation’s leading property claims service providers handling losses involving trees, landscape assets and resort properties, has merged operations with Marquee Consulting Group, LLC ("Marquee"), a renowned design and project management company for golf courses, hotels, luxury resorts and assisted living facilities. The companies will continue operations under the HMI brand. The integration of the businesses was recently concluded. The merger has enabled HMI to offer a comprehensive and holistic business solution that will provide its clients with a spectrum of services from property renovation, improvement and maintenance to disaster recovery and damage mitigation.

Marquee’s President, Frank Kynkor, will join HMI as its Senior Vice-President of Commercial Services. Mr. Kynkor will be responsible for driving HMI’s contract services business. Mr. Kynkor’s experience includes oversight in the construction and landscape management of golf courses, and hospitality properties. Additionally, Mr. Kynkor has experience managing full and partial renovations based on the improvement specifications of ‘Master Plans,’ as well as experience managing operations that span multiple facility types while working on behalf of some of the largest hotel and resort management companies in the world.

“This expansion has been driven by our insurance company clientele and property managers that we have worked for. They want to have our service platform expanded to provide not only the consultative and insurance claim related services but expand that to include the renovation, restoration, and reconstruction of their properties whether it be after a storm, fire or other catastrophic event, or whether it is just to upgrade the properties as we move into the post-Covid environment,” said Doug Malawsky, HMI’s Chief Operating Officer. “The ability to offer owners and managers of commercial properties a one-stop shop solution is a win-win for all of the stakeholders involved and will ensure that there is a professional standard set for construction management and claims resolution that everyone will benefit from,” added Mr. Kynkor.

About HMI: HMI offers emergency tree removals and a wide range of consulting services to property owners and insurance adjusters, who are dealing with damage to trees, turf, landscaping, as well as unique golf course features such as bunkers, greens, fairways, and tee boxes. Emergency tree removals are available in over 40 states and HMI’s consulting services are available throughout North America and the Caribbean. (https://www.hmiadvantage.com/for-property-owners/commercial-and-contract-services/)

About Marquee: Marquee Consulting Group is a boutique firm, specializing in Golf Course and landscape operations, design and project management for golf courses, hotels, hotel resorts and assisted living facilities.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
02:27pSYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : RevSpring and CareCredit Collaborate to Provide Patient Financing Option
PU
02:26pTEJON RANCH CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:26pHighway, Street, and Bridge Construction Company Insights | BizVibe Adds Detailed Profiles to Help Users Find Suppliers and Target Sales Prospects
BU
02:26pSPIFF : Soars Into Leadership Position in Four G2 Sales Compensation Winter Reports
BU
02:25pFacebook takes swipe at Apple while supporting draft EU rules
RE
02:25pSOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES : Elizabethtown Gas Offers Tips to Keep You Safe During a Winter Storm
PU
02:25pSOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES : Gas Offers Tips to Keep You Safe During a Winter Storm
PU
02:25pTIME FINANCE : Investor Presentation 15th December 2020
PU
02:23pBlack, minority women in Canada left behind in COVID-19 job recovery
RE
02:23pFIELD SPOTLIGHT : John Hook, Geologist
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs
2ADIDAS AG : Adidas exploring strategic options, including sale, for Reebok
3Feeling like a fraud at work? 3 ways to combat 'Imposter Syndrome'
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Reorganizes Management Board
5BOC AVIATION LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Lessor BOC Aviation says AirAsia X restructuring favours Airbus, calls for d..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ