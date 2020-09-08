HMP : Global Launches Neurology Learning Network

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued efforts to provide healthcare specialists around the world with clinically relevant news and information, expert perspectives, and continuing education, HMP Global, a leading healthcare event and education company, today announced the launch of the Neurology Learning Network.

The latest in the company's portfolio of well-respected learning platforms dedicated to serving as online information hubs—including the award-winning Oncology Learning Network—the Neurology Learning Network was developed by a board of neurologists as a comprehensive resource for clinical neurology news, insight, and education. Visitors to the site can create a customized experience, selecting topic preferences most pertinent to them; receive regular email updates with breaking news and carefully curated content; grow professionally with the network's repository of education; and connect with other neurology colleagues around the world through the platform's networking options.

"With the creation of the Neurology Learning Network, HMP is delivering a single, definitive resource that neurology professionals can rely upon to access important clinical knowledge on new therapies and treatments on a broad spectrum of neurological disorders, and enjoy a highly specialized content experience," said David DePinho, executive vice president, Life Sciences Group, HMP Global. "As clinicians manage an ever-changing and complex field, neurologists and other medical professionals will benefit from this comprehensive platform filled with information and insight to improve decision-making and provide the highest quality, patient-centered neurologic care."

For more information about the Neurology Learning Network, visit neurologylearningnetwork.com.

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical—and is a multichannel leader in healthcare events and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events, in-person and online, and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include Consultant360, the year-round, award-winning platform relied upon by primary care providers and other specialists; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; EMS World Expo, the world's largest EMS-dedicated event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

