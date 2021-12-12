HMT UK Her Majesty Treasury : Financial sanctions, Myanmar

The Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021 ensure sanctions relating to Myanmar are implemented effectively.
Context
This sanctions regime puts in place measures to
-
promote the peace, stability and security of Myanmar
-
promote respect for democracy, the rule of law and good governance in Myanmar, including in particular promoting the successful completion of Myanmar's transition to a democratic country
-
discourage actions, policies or activities which repress the civilian population in Myanmar, and
-
promote compliance with international human rights law and respect for human rights in Myanmar
These regulations have replaced The Burma (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.
UK regulations
EU regulations (applicable prior to 11:00pm, 31 December 2020)
