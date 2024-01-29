HOLCIM CEO: FOR HOLCIM WE WILL SEE A STRONG 2024, WE ARE LOOKING VERY CONFIDENT LOOKING INTO THIS YEAR
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|67.24 CHF
|+4.74%
|+4.14%
|43 055 M $
China stocks fall despite short selling curb; oil shares lift HK higher
INDIA BONDS-India bond yields flat as traders eye Fed meet, Union Budget
Bayer shares drop 4.5% after jury verdict over $2.25 billion in damages
Philips delivers strong full-year results; agrees with FDA on terms of consent decree focused on Philips Respironics in the US
Wacker Chemie reports earnings plunge, demand recovery 'not in view'