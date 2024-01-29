HOLCIM CEO: WE ARE READY TO HELP THE PROCESS WITH SHARE BUYBACKS IF NEEDED
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|67.22 CHF
|+4.70%
|+4.54%
|43 055 M $
China stocks fall despite short selling curb; oil shares lift HK higher
Bayer shares drop 4.5% after jury verdict over $2.25 billion in damages
Philips delivers strong full-year results; agrees with FDA on terms of consent decree focused on Philips Respironics in the US
Wacker Chemie reports earnings plunge, demand recovery 'not in view'