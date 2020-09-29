Log in
HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH : HOLZWERTSTOFFE GmbH publishes figures for the first half of 2020

09/29/2020 | 05:05am EDT

DGAP-News: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Interim Report
HOMANN HOLZWERTSTOFFE GmbH publishes figures for the first half of 2020

29.09.2020 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HOMANN HOLZWERTSTOFFE GmbH publishes figures for the first half of 2020

  • Revenues reach EUR 117.4 million (H1 2019: EUR 140.2 million)
  • Operating EBITDA of EUR 19.8 million (H1 2019: EUR 24.8 million), EBITDA margin of 17.0% (H1 2019: 17.7%)
  • Consolidated net income positive at EUR 5.3 million (H1 2019: EUR 13.7 million)
  • Development in the months of July and August above plan

Munich, September 29, 2020 - HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE Group, a leading European supplier of thin finished wooden fibreboards for the furniture, doors, coatings and automobile industries, generated Group revenues of EUR 117.4 million in the first half of 2020 (H1 2019: EUR 140.2 million) - under the influence of the temporary lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Adjusted operating EBITDA amounted to EUR 19.8 million (H1 2019: EUR 24.8 million) and the EBITDA margin reached 17.0% (H1 2019: 17.7%).

At EUR 5.3 million, consolidated net income for the first six months of 2020 was clearly positive (H1 2019: EUR 13.7 million). Equity increased to EUR 46.6 million in the reporting period (December 31, 2019: EUR 45.1 million). This corresponds to an equity ratio of 19.2%, compared to 18.3% at the end of 2019.

Fritz Homann, Managing Director of HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH: "All in all, we have come through the difficult months of the crisis well - in this context, special thanks also go to our employees. With the exception of April and May, all of the Group's plants showed good capacity utilization. The months of July and August were significantly stronger than planned, both in terms of revenues and earnings."

For the second half of the year, management is confident - based on the assumption that there will be no further significant restrictions on economic activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic - that it will be possible to partially make up for the revenue shortfall of the first half of the year and almost completely offset the decline in earnings, and that EBITDA will reach the level of 2019.

On the basis of a solid liquidity position, the company is well positioned in the medium to long term. The investments in the existing plants will therefore be made as planned this year.

The interim Group report for the first half of 2020 is available at www.homann-holzwerkstoffe.de.
 

Press/Investor Relations:
IR.on AG
Fabian Kirchmann, Anna-Lena Mayer
T +49 221 9140 970
homann@ir-on.com


Contact:
Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH
Helmut Scheel
T +49 (0)89 99 88 69 0
hs@homanit.org


29.09.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH
Adalbert-Stifter-Straße 39a
81925 München
Germany
Phone: 089 99 88 69-0
Fax: 089 99 88 69-21
E-mail: tk@homanit.org
ISIN: DE000A2E4NW7
WKN: A2E4NW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1137570

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1137570  29.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1137570&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
