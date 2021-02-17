Log in
HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH : Homanit Group subsidiary orders THDF complete plant from Dieffenbacher

02/17/2021 | 03:03am EST
DGAP-News: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Homanit Group subsidiary orders THDF complete plant from Dieffenbacher

17.02.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Homanit Group subsidiary orders THDF complete plant from Dieffenbacher

Munich, 17 February 2021 - Homann Holzwerkstoffe Group has taken an important step in the construction of its fourth production site. In late December 2020, UAB Homanit Lietuva, a subsidiary of the Group, commissioned Dieffenbacher GmbH Maschinen- und Anlagenbau to supply a THDF complete plant for its new site in Pagiriai near the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. With production plants in Losheim am See in Germany and in Karlino and Krosno Odrza?skie in Poland, the Homanit Group is a European specialist for the production of thin, high-quality finished wooden fibreboards.

In addition to the raw fibreboard plant, all relevant finishing units will be installed at the Lithuanian site, which will thus cover the full Homanit product range.
Investments in further processing and finishing include sanding, painting, laminating, sawing, folding, drilling and milling.

The THDF complete plant reflects the state of the art in terms of its overall equipment and especially in terms of emissions and is designed for the production of 1.5 mm to 22 mm thick wooden fibreboards of the highest quality. The planned annual production volume is 310,000 cubic metres, which is equivalent to a daily capacity of about 950 cubic metres. According to the project schedule, installation of the plant will commence in autumn 2021, with commissioning scheduled for summer 2022.
 

About Homan Holzwerkstoffe

Headquartered in Munich, Homan Holzwerkstoffe Group is a leading supplier of thin, high-quality finished medium-density and high-density fibreboards (MDF/HDF). With production plants in Losheim am See, Germany, as well as Karlino and Krosno/Oder, Poland, the Group serves the global furniture, door and coating industries, with the main focus on the European markets. The family-owned company looks back on a long tradition and has been established on the capital market since 2012. Its 2017/2022 corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A2E4NW7; WKN: A2E4NW) is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Scale segment.
 

Press/Investor Relations:
IR.on AG
Anna-Lena Mayer, Martin Grünter
T +49 221 9140 970
homann@ir-on.com

Contact:
Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH
Teresa Kerscher
T +49 (0)89 99 88 69 0
tk@homanit.org


17.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH
Adalbert-Stifter-Straße 39a
81925 München
Germany
Phone: 089 99 88 69-0
Fax: 089 99 88 69-21
E-mail: tk@homanit.org
ISIN: DE000A2E4NW7
WKN: A2E4NW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1168789

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1168789  17.02.2021 



© EQS 2021
