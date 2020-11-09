HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH : reports clearly positive result for the first nine months of 2020 - Expansion of the management team

DGAP-News: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Personnel

Homann Holzwerkstoffe reports clearly positive result for the first nine months of 2020 - Expansion of the management team



09.11.2020 / 12:00

Operating EBITDA of EUR 35.0 million at prior year level (9M 2019: EUR 35.3 million)

Consolidated net income clearly positive at EUR 14.0 million (9M 2019: EUR 16.0 million)

Helmut Scheel appointed CFO of Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH

Munich, November 9, 2020 - According to final figures for the first nine months of 2020, Homann Holzwerkstoffe Group continued its positive performance and achieved a clearly positive operating result on a par with the high level of the previous year, despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Adjusted operating EBITDA amounted to 35.0 million (9M 2019: EUR 35.3 million). Revenues came in at EUR 191.0 million (9M 2019: EUR 207.2 million), and the EBITDA margin improved to 18.3% (9M 2019: 17.0%). At EUR 14.0 million, consolidated net income was also clearly positive at the nine-month stage (9M 2019: EUR 16.0 million).

Equity capital increased by 20% from EUR 45.1 million at the end of 2019 to EUR 54.3 million as of September 30, 2020. As total assets also picked up, the equity ratio stood at 17.4% (December 31, 2019: 18.3%).

Fritz Homann, Managing Director of Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH: "Developments to date make us confident that we will achieve the targets set for 2020 despite the cuts the pandemic will bring. The second partial lockdown currently imposed in Germany and other European countries has not yet had any impact on our business, so we still expect to generate EBITDA at the 2019 level with about 10% lower revenues."

Helmut Scheel appointed Managing Director and CFO

In addition, Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH has expanded its management team, which was previously composed of Fritz Homann and Ernst Keider. Helmut Scheel, who has served as Managing Director of Homanit Holding GmbH since February 2019 and has since also been responsible for the Group's financial operations, was today officially appointed Managing Director and CFO of Homann Holzwerkstoffe Group.

Helmut Scheel had previously worked in auditing for several years, where he passed the exams as CPA and auditor. Most recently, he served as CFO at an industrial holding company for many years. With his experience and expertise, he ideally complements the management team of Homann Holzwerkstoffe Group. In his capacity as CFO, he is responsible for all aspects relating to financing, controlling, accounting, taxes and legal.

About Homann Holzwerkstoffe

Headquartered in Munich, Homan Holzwerkstoffe Group is a leading supplier of thin, high-quality finished medium-density and high-density fibreboards (MDF/HDF). With production plants in Losheim am See, Germany, as well as Karlino and Krosno/Oder, Poland, the Group serves the global furniture, door and coating industries, with the main focus on the European markets. The family-owned company looks back on a long tradition and has been established on the capital market since 2012. Its 2017/2022 corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A2E4NW7; WKN: A2E4NW) is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Scale segment for bonds.

Press/Investor Relations:

IR.on AG

Fabian Kirchmann, Anna-Lena Mayer

T +49 (0)221 9140 970

homann@ir-on.com

Contact:

Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH

Teresa Kerscher

T +49 (0)89 99 88 69 0

tk@homanit.org