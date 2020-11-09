Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH : reports clearly positive result for the first nine months of 2020 - Expansion of the management team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 06:05am EST

DGAP-News: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Personnel
Homann Holzwerkstoffe reports clearly positive result for the first nine months of 2020 - Expansion of the management team

09.11.2020 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Homann Holzwerkstoffe reports clearly positive result for the first nine months of 2020 - Expansion of the management team

  • Operating EBITDA of EUR 35.0 million at prior year level (9M 2019: EUR 35.3 million)
  • Consolidated net income clearly positive at EUR 14.0 million (9M 2019: EUR 16.0 million)
  • Helmut Scheel appointed CFO of Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH

Munich, November 9, 2020 - According to final figures for the first nine months of 2020, Homann Holzwerkstoffe Group continued its positive performance and achieved a clearly positive operating result on a par with the high level of the previous year, despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Adjusted operating EBITDA amounted to 35.0 million (9M 2019: EUR 35.3 million). Revenues came in at EUR 191.0 million (9M 2019: EUR 207.2 million), and the EBITDA margin improved to 18.3% (9M 2019: 17.0%). At EUR 14.0 million, consolidated net income was also clearly positive at the nine-month stage (9M 2019: EUR 16.0 million).

Equity capital increased by 20% from EUR 45.1 million at the end of 2019 to EUR 54.3 million as of September 30, 2020. As total assets also picked up, the equity ratio stood at 17.4% (December 31, 2019: 18.3%).

Fritz Homann, Managing Director of Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH: "Developments to date make us confident that we will achieve the targets set for 2020 despite the cuts the pandemic will bring. The second partial lockdown currently imposed in Germany and other European countries has not yet had any impact on our business, so we still expect to generate EBITDA at the 2019 level with about 10% lower revenues."

Helmut Scheel appointed Managing Director and CFO

In addition, Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH has expanded its management team, which was previously composed of Fritz Homann and Ernst Keider. Helmut Scheel, who has served as Managing Director of Homanit Holding GmbH since February 2019 and has since also been responsible for the Group's financial operations, was today officially appointed Managing Director and CFO of Homann Holzwerkstoffe Group.

Helmut Scheel had previously worked in auditing for several years, where he passed the exams as CPA and auditor. Most recently, he served as CFO at an industrial holding company for many years. With his experience and expertise, he ideally complements the management team of Homann Holzwerkstoffe Group. In his capacity as CFO, he is responsible for all aspects relating to financing, controlling, accounting, taxes and legal.

 

About Homann Holzwerkstoffe

Headquartered in Munich, Homan Holzwerkstoffe Group is a leading supplier of thin, high-quality finished medium-density and high-density fibreboards (MDF/HDF). With production plants in Losheim am See, Germany, as well as Karlino and Krosno/Oder, Poland, the Group serves the global furniture, door and coating industries, with the main focus on the European markets. The family-owned company looks back on a long tradition and has been established on the capital market since 2012. Its 2017/2022 corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A2E4NW7; WKN: A2E4NW) is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Scale segment for bonds.

 

Press/Investor Relations:
IR.on AG
Fabian Kirchmann, Anna-Lena Mayer
T +49 (0)221 9140 970
homann@ir-on.com

Contact:
Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH
Teresa Kerscher
T +49 (0)89 99 88 69 0
tk@homanit.org


09.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH
Adalbert-Stifter-Straße 39a
81925 München
Germany
Phone: 089 99 88 69-0
Fax: 089 99 88 69-21
E-mail: tk@homanit.org
ISIN: DE000A2E4NW7
WKN: A2E4NW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1146408

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1146408  09.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1146408&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:14aMEDIRATT : Ida Almgren har utsetts till ny CFO för iZafe Group AB // Ida Almgren appointed CFO of iZafe Group AB
PU
06:14aAPTEVO THERAPEUTICS : Announces Second Complete Remission in Ongoing APVO436 Phase 1 Clinical Trial
PU
06:14aIRPC PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 3 Ending 30 Sep 2020
PU
06:14aIRPC PUBLIC : Financial Performance Quarter 3 (F45) (Reviewed)
PU
06:13aAIR CANADA : posts third straight quarterly loss as virus hits sales
RE
06:12aAIR CANADA : posts third straight quarterly loss as virus hits sales
RE
06:12aCanopy Growth posts smaller loss, sets new cost cutting target
RE
06:11aCanopy Growth posts smaller loss, sets new cost cutting target
RE
06:11aEU says redoubling efforts to reach deal on future trade with UK
RE
06:11aVENTAS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : forecasts strong sales rebound after coronavirus slump
2Investors bet vaccine sparks revival in beaten down stocks
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air suffers body blow as govt rules out more support
4Apple puts Taiwanese supplier Pegatron on probation over student workers
5SoftBank's Vision Fund back to black even as some of Son's tech bets sting

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group