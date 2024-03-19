HONG KONG'S HANG SENG TECH INDEX DOWN 2%
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|16,628 PTS
|-0.65%
|+0.90%
|-
|2,720 PTS
|-0.07%
|+2.02%
|-
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 9 PM ET
Nvidia's new software tools meant for companies adding AI to business
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 7 PM ET
US to finalize revised EV mileage rating rule in win for automakers, sources say
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 7 PM ET
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 9 PM ET
Chevron and JX Sign MOU for Collaboration on Development of CCS Value Chain
US to finalize revised EV mileage rating rule in win for automakers, sources say