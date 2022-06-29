HONG KONG'S HANG SENG TECH INDEX DOWN 4%…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Undervalued stocks
ESG stocks
Growth stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
Yield stocks
Investment Themes
In Vino Veritas
Financial Data
Place your bets
Sin stocks
The Cannabis Industry
Gold and Silver
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Cybersecurity
The Golden Age of Video Games
Financial Data
Fintechs
Artificial Intelligence
The SPAC
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
HONG KONG'S HANG SENG TECH INDEX DOWN 4%…
06/29/2022 | 02:46am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
HONG KONG'S HANG SENG TECH INDEX DOWN 4%
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:55a
"Impossible situation" for Sri Lankans struggling for petrol
RE
02:54a
MARKETMIND
: When bad data is just that
RE
02:52a
Nobel laureate Ressa vows to fight order to shut Philippine news site
RE
02:49a
China's Xi says COVID strategy is 'correct and effective'
RE
02:46a
Hong kong's hang seng tech index down 4%…
RE
02:44a
NATO's Stoltenberg expects Sweden, Finland to become members quickly
RE
02:38a
China is a challenge to NATO interests, values - Stoltenberg
RE
02:37a
Dollar buoyed by safe-haven status as investors sweat over recession risks
RE
02:33a
UK needs more defence spending to maintain leadership role - defence minister
RE
02:31a
Taiwan central bank says it is working on digital currency, unclear on timetable
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Alamos Gold Announces Phase 3+ Expansion of Island Gold to 2,400 tpd, D..
2
Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ..
3
Aeromexico shareholders back Mexico stock exchange exit in bankruptcy r..
4
Crypto crash threatens North Korea's stolen funds as it ramps up weapon..
5
NIO Shares Extend Losses as Chinese EV Maker Denies Short-Seller Report
More news
HOT NEWS
SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC.
+20.79%
Sutro Biopharma Shares Rise 24% After Collaboration With Astellas Pharma
CARVANA CO.
-18.46%
Carvana Drops 18% After Stifel Cuts Price Target
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMIT.
+10.79%
Trip.com Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
KINROSS GOLD CORPORA.
-7.02%
Transcript : Kinross Gold Corporation - Special Call
THOMSON REUTERS CORP.
-2.98%
Thomson Reuters Appoints Paul Bascobert President of News Segment
SERNOVA CORP.
-6.72%
Sernova Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended April 30, 2022
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave