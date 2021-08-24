HONG KONG'S HANG SENG TECH INDEX EXTENDS GAINS, RISES MORE THAN 6%

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
HONG KONG'S HANG SENG TECH INDEX EXTENDS GAINS, RISES MORE THAN 6%
08/24/2021 | 01:52am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
HONG KONG'S HANG SENG TECH INDEX EXTENDS GAINS, RISES MORE THAN 6%
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:52a
Hong kong's hang seng tech index extends gains, rises more than 6%
RE
01:42a
Indian shares gain on metals boost, U.S. vaccine approval
RE
01:39a
Firmer commodity prices help Australia, NZ dlrs make tiny gains
RE
01:25a
Hong kong's hang seng tech index rises more than 5% in afternoon session
RE
01:20a
Santander Consumer agrees to go private in $12.7 billion deal
RE
01:20a
Kazakhstan drafts 2022 budget with deficit at 3.3% of GDP
RE
01:14a
BHP risks two notch downgrade on oil asset sale - S&P
RE
01:13a
Oil rises as full U.S. clearance for COVID-19 vaccine stokes fuel demand hopes
RE
01:12a
Oil rises as full U.S. clearance for COVID-19 vaccine stokes fuel demand hopes
RE
01:04a
DEMAND ONLY ONE SIDE OF LNG PRICE SURGE, SUPPLY CUT BY OUTAGES
: Russell
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?
2
Fed's Jackson Hole shift shows Delta variant's ability to skew plans
3
Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
4
China's JD.com adds record new users in Q2 amid regulatory tightening
5
RISKS AND REWARDS
: How to bet big on yourself
More news
HOT NEWS
ENDO INTERNATIONAL P.
+25.82%
Pro Bankruptcy Briefing : New York Abuse Victims Face Hurdles in Court; Drugmaker Endo Weighs Options
VELODYNE LIDAR, INC.
+15.88%
Velodyne Lidar : Sensor maker Velodyne's founder calls for chairman's resignation
INTEL CORPORATION
+2.35%
Intel to Provide Foundry Services in First Phase of U.S. Defense Department Program
TRILLIUM THERAPEUTIC.
+184.51%
Pfizer to Buy Remaining Shares of Trillium Therapeutics
J SAINSBURY PLC
+15.37%
Sainsbury's shares jump 14% on report of possible bids
LG CHEM, LTD.
-11.14%
LG Chem Shares Slump After GM Expands EV Recall
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave