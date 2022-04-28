HONG KONG SHARES OF ALIBABA UP ROUGHLY 9%…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Growth stocks
Multibaggers
Momentum stocks
Investment Themes
Financial Data
The Vegan Market
Solar energy
Water
The future of mobility
Place your bets
Rankings
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment Themes
Financial Data
The Vegan Market
Solar energy
Water
The future of mobility
Place your bets
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Apprendre la bourse
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
HONG KONG SHARES OF ALIBABA UP ROUGHLY 9%…
04/28/2022 | 11:57pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
HONG KONG SHARES OF ALIBABA UP ROUGHLY 9%
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:02a
SMW
: Ultralift goes international
PU
04/28
Hong kong shares of alibaba up roughly 9%…
RE
04/28
Hong kong shares of meituan and tencent up more than 7% each…
RE
04/28
Australia's central bank enters political minefield as rate hike nears
RE
04/28
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
: MMK Recognised as Honorary Benefactor of the Metallurg Foundation
PU
04/28
Hong kong's hang seng index up more than 2%…
RE
04/28
Gold up, but headed for worst month in seven on U.S. rate hike bets
RE
04/28
Hong kong's hang seng tech index up more than 5%…
RE
04/28
Investment banks rush to cut yuan forecasts following rapid losses
RE
04/28
RBA to raise rates to 0.25% on Tuesday, to end year at 1.50%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Apple sees bigger supply problems after strong start to year
2
Amazon declines to describe search-algorithm data - Australian regulato..
3
Intel forecasts gloomy quarter on supply-chain woes, shares fall
4
Matador Resources : 2022 Proxy Statement
5
Ramsay Health Care : ASX Announcement - Change of Director's Interest &..
More news
HOT NEWS
VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC.
-13.10%
Transcript : Virtu Financial, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022
META PLATFORMS, INC.
+17.59%
TSX rises by the most in four months as Suncor jumps
SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES .
+34.66%
SQZ Shares Rise After Tumor Treatment Gets Fast-Track Designation
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
+12.03%
Suncor Energy Up Over 11%, on Track for Highest Close Since October 2018 -- Data Talk
CELESTICA INC.
+7.20%
Celestica Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
ARIZONA SONORAN COPP.
+11.11%
Arizona Sonoran Copper: Rio Tinto Included in C$30.5 Million Private Placement
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave