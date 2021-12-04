HOWLX Launches With Gaming Profits Generating Mechanisms

Sheffield, UK, Dec. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The game completed its presale that took place on 2nd December. The fundraising event occurred through a whitelist, where only early listed members received tokens. As of now, you can purchase the token on PancakeSwap.

Rising Above Top-Grossing Games

The two games in development by the HOWLX are HOWLX 5V5 and HOWLX (SHIBA UNLEASHED). HOWLX created the games with characters representing the "Heroes of DEFI." The tokens described are DogeCoin, Shiba Inu, Akita Inu, and Saitama Inu.

The concept behind the two games on the HOWLX platform is to create engaging, exciting, and entertaining games. Furthermore, due to the brutality in both games, the project is seeking a PEGI16 rating.

HOWLX Games aims to be the first crypto-community-created gaming project like Call of Duty and Fortnite.

The HOWLX Metaverse

In addition to the games, the initiative is creating its Metaverse. The project's objective is not simply to construct another want to be Metaverse where individuals may build or do anything they want without making a beneficial contribution to the actual world. Their objective is to create a Metaverse that tackles real-world issues and, eventually, improves people's lives.

They created five similar islands with the same plan and structure in response. The reason for this is to ensure that all landowners receive equal treatment. Every island has a town center with a specific focus. The town center operates so that it centers on sports. HOWLX will essentially enable the island to engage with industry-leading organizations such as the NFL, NBA, FIFA, and others to create value and address real-world problems.

You can finally build anything you want on the land. HOWLX has the ambition to make the metaverse plug and play. This move allows anyone to design structures without any coding or experience easily.

Profit-Sharing and Earning on the Platform

The game, as mentioned, will share profits with investors via the ecosystem, for both games, through the staking platform. The platform is still in the works as a web-based application that will be mobile responsive and connected with blockchain technology. Notably, the amount of incentive you receive is related to the number of tokens you hold.

You can also earn BNB reflections just by holding the HOWLX token.

What is Next for HOWLX?

So far, according to their roadmap, the project has produced the fightpaper and conducted the private sale. The next thing you should be looking out for in 2021 is the presale listings on both CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap. Furthermore, HOWLX will reveal the characters over this time.

For 2022, the platform will reveal the Game 2 beta and the reward platform. HOWLX will also launch the metaverse and movie update during this phase. Other notable developments are the Certix audit and NFT sale.

About HOWLX

The HOWLX gaming project is a new venture that includes two free-to-play + pay-to-play games with a profit-sharing model. Also, it has a Metaverse with integrated cross-chain NFT interoperability. It also features a limited series comic book (NFT), a staking platform, and a 2d/3d Cartoon animation series (to be featured on Netflix). To learn more about the game, check out their social media pages:

Website: https://howlxtoken.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/howlxtoken/

