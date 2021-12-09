HPC-AI Advisory Council and ISC Group Announce 2022 Student Cluster Competition Roster

Seventeen teams selected to perform virtual and live challenges showcasing ingenuity, skills and mastery of high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI)

Launching a second decade of collaboration, the HPC-AI Advisory Council (HPCAIAC) and ISC Group today announced the student teams selected to take part in the 11th annual ISC-HPCAIAC Student Cluster Competition (SCC). Representing the first hybrid SCC, the competition commences in 2022, with a virtual contest that will take place over several months and culminating with a return to the more traditional SCC format, where five Europe-based teams will compete in a live challenge during the 37th ISC High Performance conference and exhibition. That event will take place in Hamburg, Germany from 29 May – 02 June, 2022. The 17 teams selected for the 2022 competition, represent the following institutions:

Centre for High Performance Computing (CHPC), South Africa

Computing Insight UK/CIUK, United Kingdom

The University of Edinburgh/EPCC, United Kingdom

Universidad EAFIT, Colombia

ETH Zürich, Switzerland

Georgia Tech, United States

Universität Hamburg & Universität Magdeburg, Germany

Universität Heidelberg, Germany

Monash University, Australia

Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore

Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC), Spain

University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC), United States

ShanghaiTech University, China

Southern University of Science and Technology (SUST), China

Sun Yat-Sen University (SYSU), China

Tsinghua University, China

Zhejiang University, China

Canada’s University of Toronto/SciNet Centre will continue its generous support for the virtual challengers for a second year and will be joined by the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center. The two centers will provide the 2022 student teams with mentoring and real-world, hands-on experience with dedicated cycle-time on the flagship supercomputers at their respective centers.

Following the virtual heat and marking a return to the competition’s live format, five European teams will demonstrate team-architected platforms and performance prowess in an intensive three-day challenge during ISC22 with winners revealed at the closing ceremony. Teams taking home top honors must achieve the highest performance across a series of standard benchmarks, applications, and tasks. The virtual competition will award the three top teams that achieve the highest cumulative scores from interviews, team ingenuity and application results. The onsite challenge will award the ‘Fan Favorite’; highest LINPACK and overall winner, based on the highest cumulative scores and team interviews.

“It’s an honor to welcome the 2022 competitors and to be in the position to host a handful of teams on the show floor in Hamburg. We extend our best wishes to all of the 17 teams and are profoundly grateful to the students, advisors and all of their backers whose support is as integral to the competition as it is to a team’s development and success,” said Martin Meuer, co-general chair of ISC High Performance. “Beyond awards and accolades, their admirable drive, enthusiasm and efforts are invigorating and most importantly, already guarantees these dauntless students very promising futures.”

“Considering the incredible uncertainty that still looms, the total turnout, demographics and diversity of entries and final selections for next year’s competition is astounding. It’s a testament to students, the entire community of supporters, and to the advantages gained through this collaborative competition,” said Gilad Shainer, chairman of the HPC-AI Advisory Council. “We wish best of luck to all, look forward to an exciting competition, and sincerely thank the ISC Group for their tremendous collaboration in helping cultivate the growing field of participants.”

About ISC Group

The ISC Group organizes ISC High Performance, the world’s oldest and Europe’s premier conference and networking event for the international HPC community. More: www.isc-hpc.com

About HPC-AI Advisory Council

Founded in 2008, The HPC-AI Advisory Council (HPCAIAC) is a for community benefit organization with over 400 members committed to promoting HPC and AI through education and outreach. Find out more, become a member @ hpcadvisorycouncil.com

