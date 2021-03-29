Log in
HPC Storage Focused Panasas Joins the STAC Benchmark Council

03/29/2021 | 07:39am EDT
Works with financial services community to focus on performance benchmarks and optimizing storage access in the face of enormous data growth and I/O bottlenecks

Panasas®, a leader in high-performance computing (HPC) data storage solutions, announced today that the company has joined the STAC Benchmark Council. The council is comprised of more than 400 financial institutions including the world’s largest global banks, brokerage houses, exchanges, hedge funds, proprietary trading shops, asset managers and vendors.

The STAC Benchmark Council develops technology benchmark standards based on workloads strategically important to financial organizations. The Council also facilitates discussions on important technical challenges and the latest solutions through STAC® events, including Global STAC Live May 18-19, 2021, where Panasas will present in the Innovation Roundup.

“With the continued explosion in large datasets, storage performance continues to be an important focus area for many financial services firms,” said Peter Nabicht, STAC Head of Strategy. “We look forward to Panasas’ contributions to the ongoing discussion of high-performance data storage and seeing them leverage STAC Benchmarks.”

“Joining the STAC Benchmark Council is a testament to our long-term commitment to helping financial services customers address storage challenges as they extract key insights from their data for their financial models,” said Brian Peterson, Chief Operating Officer at Panasas. “Working with STAC and the council members will provide innovation solutions that accelerate quantitative analysis and ease storage bottlenecks.”

About Panasas

Panasas delivers high-performance computing (HPC) data storage solutions that support industry and research innovation around the world. Whether it’s building the next Dreamliner, winning a Formula One race, creating mind-bending visual effects, curing disease, or modeling climate change, the world’s leading companies trust Panasas to support their most innovative HPC projects. For more information, visit www.panasas.com.

Follow Panasas: Twitter and LinkedIn.

© 2021 Panasas, Inc. Panasas, the Panasas logo, PanFS and ActiveStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of Panasas, Inc., in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks, registered trademarks, trade names, company names and service marks are the property of their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2021
