DGAP-News: HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH / Key word(s): Expansion

HPS Home Power Solutions further expands its network of sales partners



08.11.2021 / 14:45

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release

HPS Home Power Solutions further expands its network of sales partners

Berlin, November 8, 2021 - The network of cooperation partners of HPS Home Power Solutions (HPS), provider of picea, the world's first full-year electricity storage based on green hydrogen, is continuously growing. During the last months, HPS could win several new partners. As a consequence, 50 companies participated at a three-days training for partners at the end of October. "We are steadily expanding our network with qualified sales partners on site, in order to cover the growing demand for picea," explains Zeyad Abul-Ella, co-founder and CEO of HPS.

HPS is systematically building up a scalable product business. After outsourcing the production to its partner Zollner, building up partnerships to expand product sales is a substantial goal of HPS's business development. The combination of external manufacturing and external sales partnering enables HPS to establish a lean company structure with focus on its core competencies in technology development. Thus, the market and technology leadership of HPS in the area of seasonal energy storage with green hydrogen in the residential sector will further be expanded.

Sales partners include architects and energy consultants as well as electricians, solar energy and heating installers such as the company Hasenkamp with around 100 employees: "As a shareholder and one of the first sales partners of HPS, we can offer the unique, hydrogen-based storage system picea. This allows our customers a sustainable and CO 2 -free energy supply as well as independency of increasing electricity prices," says company owner and multifold master craftsman Heinz Hasenkamp from the longstanding company "Hasenkamp Sanitär-Heizung-Klima" in Bochum.

Markus Hörmann, company owner and founder of "Hörmann Solartechnik" in Zusmarshausen near Augsburg adds: "With our passion for regenerative energies, we have been pioneers of many a trend in the industry for more than 20 years. As a partner in the HPS network, we are pleased to be able to offer the first long-term storage for solar energy based on green hydrogen. My compliments to the HPS team for the comprehensive and professional training. Within three days, we have gained a deep insight into the matter and all questions could be answered."

The partnering network continues to be expanded. The next partner training is scheduled for January 2022. "We are very pleased about the strong demand and the successful training of our partners. Thanks to the long-lasting partnerships with established experts and companies, we can quickly tap into the market while keeping highest quality standards," says the CEO of HPS, Zeyad Abul-Ella. "Our goal is to equip as many buildings in Germany as possible with a picea system. There is still a lot to do. Therefore, we are happy to win new interested potential sales partners."

About picea

picea is the world's first hydrogen-based electricity storage system for one and two-family houses. The energy surpluses achieved on sunny days from a photovoltaic system are stored as green hydrogen to make electricity and heat available in the dark season. picea provides year-round, carbon-free full power supply and also reduces heating costs. One picea system avoids approx. three tons of carbon dioxide per year, binding as much carbon dioxide as 130 mature spruce trees. HPS started delivering the first picea systems in 2019. With contract manufacturing having started in 2020, larger quantities are being produced and become available for delivery in 2021. picea has won several prestigious awards, most recently the Handelsblatt Energy Award 2020 and the Smarter E Award 2021.

About HPS Home Power Solutions

HPS develops and produces integrated systems for the storage and use of solar energy for one- and two-family houses. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2014 by Zeyad Abul-Ella and Dr. Henrik Colell and stands for reliability, independence and sustainability in decentralized energy supply. picea, developed by HPS, is the first system worldwide that combines electricity storage, heating support and residential ventilation in one compact product. For more information, please visit: http://www.homepowersolutions.de/en

Contact HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH:

Nils Boenigk (Public Affairs & Public Relations)

Phone: +49 30 235914-704

Email: nbo@homepowersolutions.de

Media Contact:

MC Services AG

Raimund Gabriel

Tel.: +49 89 210 288 0

Email: homepowersolutions@mc-services.eu