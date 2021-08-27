Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HR Leaders from Spotify and Husqvarna Join Bambuser Advisory Board as Company's Growth Surge Continues

08/27/2021 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive live video shopping provider Bambuser today announced that prominent human resource experts Anne-Marie Andric, VP of People & Organization at Husqvarna Group, and Katarina Berg, CHRO of Spotify, are joining the company's advisory board. The addition of the new members demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to fostering a healthy company culture, which will enable it to continue attracting top talent as its phenomenal growth continues.

Since launching Live Video Shopping in late 2019, Bambuser has expanded its international and diverse team from just 25 employees to over 200 who are physically present in locations across key markets. Approximately two-thirds of those employees are in product development—roles that require in-demand skills and for which recruitment is highly competitive. To date, Bambuser has successfully attracted talent from some of the most esteemed technology companies in the world including Google, Spotify, Klarna and H&M. With the addition of Berg and Andric, the company will continue to build its internal culture, which will enable it to remain a top choice for the best and brightest employees.

Both Andric and Berg are well-known and respected HR professionals, with a combined total of nearly 50 years of experience. Prior to Husqvarna Group, Andric worked with large corporations in various sectors including pharmaceuticals at Sanofi, biotech at GE Healthcare, medtech at BD, information technology at Microsoft and financial technology at iZettle/PayPal.

Berg, with Spotify for nearly a decade, previously served in senior HR positions with multinational corporations including Preem, Swedbank, Kanal 5 (SBS Broadcasting) and 3 (Hi3G Access).

"While business expansion that is as rapid as ours can have a profound impact on company culture, we are working incredibly hard to keep ours healthy and positive throughout this period of fast-paced growth," said Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser. "With the addition of Katarina and Anna-Marie, both superstars in this area, we are confident we can keep existing employees happy and fulfilled at the same time we recruit the best and brightest in the world. We look forward to following their guidance as we move forward on our journey."

Contact information

Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | +46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com 

Certified Adviser

Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | certifiedadviser@penser.se 

About Bambuser AB

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/hr-leaders-from-spotify-and-husqvarna-join-bambuser-advisory-board-as-company-s-growth-surge-continu,c3404421

The following files are available for download:

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hr-leaders-from-spotify-and-husqvarna-join-bambuser-advisory-board-as-companys-growth-surge-continues-301364181.html

SOURCE Bambuser


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:32aEQS-NEWS : Newborn Town, Match Group, anticipate long-term profitability for social networking as video chatting grows globally
DJ
02:31aSEDANA MEDICAL : Sedaconda study published in the Lancet
AQ
02:31aBOMILL : publishes half-year report for second quarter and first six months 2021
AQ
02:31aSCANDION ONCOLOGY A/S : receives German trial approval for PANTAX Ib study
AQ
02:31aREDWOOD PHARMA AB : (publ) Quarterly Report January - June 2021
AQ
02:31aCYXONE : Interim Report 1 January to 30 June 2021
AQ
02:31aLIPUM AB : - interim report for the period January - June 2021
AQ
02:31aSYNACT PHARMA : Interim Report January-June 2021 August 27, 2021
AQ
02:31aEKOBOT : publishes interim report for April - June 2021
AQ
02:31aBICO : has acquired Advanced BioMatrix, an innovative company focused on 3D applications, to, together, ensure a market leading portfolio of bioinks and reagents
AQ
Latest news "Companies"