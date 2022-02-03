HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Virtual Announces Closing Keynote

Kyle Lagunas of General Motors to Present on Transforming Talent Acquisition With Technology

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® today shared that Kyle Lagunas, Head of Talent Attraction, Sourcing & Insight for General Motors, will present the closing keynote at the upcoming virtual event, scheduled for March 1 – 4, 2022. Lagunas’ session, “From Frayed to Focused: Tying Together the Many Threads of Talent Transformation,” will take place at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, March 4.



In his current role, Lagunas leads GM’s go-to-market functions in global talent acquisition and plays a critical role in driving the transformation of the company’s recruiting operations. His deep industry experience includes serving as Director of Strategy for Beamery, Research Director of Emerging Trends & Technologies in Talent Acquisition at IDC, HR Innovation Analyst for Software Advice by Gartner and Founder & Principal Analyst at Lighthouse Research.

Drawing on this rich background, Lagunas will explore the realities of talent transformation from his current perspective as a practitioner at one of the world’s largest automobile manufacturers. Lagunas will explain how he uses his experience to achieve GM’s vision of a future of Zero Crashes, Zero Emissions and Zero Congestion. Recognizing how easy it is to get overwhelmed by the big ideas and myriad moving pieces that come with driving innovation initiatives, Lagunas will discuss how to align all partners – internal and external – and build meaningful partnerships with a broad set of solution providers to bridge the gap between aspirational thought leadership and meaningful transformation.

HR Tech Virtual chair Jeanne Achille commented, “Kyle is uniquely positioned, having spent several years as an industry analyst before moving over to the vendor side and now working as a practitioner. Informed by extensive research and analysis, his insights are one of a kind and will offer attendees a fresh take on talent acquisition and talent acquisition technology. This keynote is a must-attend for anyone struggling to recruit in today’s challenging market.”

In addition to a riveting lineup of keynotes, the complimentary virtual experience will feature over 55 hours of impactful sessions, in-depth product demos and an online expo showcasing more than 100 HR technology providers. Registration for the HR Tech Virtual conference is free but required in advance. To secure a spot www.hrtechnologyconference.com/virtual.

