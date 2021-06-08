Log in
HRB Brands Announces Acquisition of Personal Care Brands from Helen of Troy

06/08/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRB Brands LLC (“HRB” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Tengram Capital Partners (“Tengram”), announced today that it has acquired a portfolio of personal care brands from Helen of Troy Limited (Nasdaq: HELE). The acquired portfolio includes 12 iconic and well-known brands such as Brut, Pert, Sure, Ammens, Seabreeze and Infusium.  

“Today’s acquisition complements, leverages, and builds upon the Company’s robust portfolio of personal care brands. These well-known, iconic brands have strong consumer loyalty across distribution channels in North and South America,” commented Tengram’s Managing Partner and Chairman of HRB Brands, William Sweedler.

“This strategic acquisition also brings with it a significant opportunity for international expansion, as the brands are currently sold in a number of countries and will drive growth across our combined platform. In addition, our management team has already begun development of renewed marketing and product innovation across the acquired portfolio that we will be sharing with our retail partners this Spring,” Jim Daniels, Chief Executive Officer of HRB Brands.

In conjunction with this transformative transaction, the Company has decided to rename the business to signify the transformation and evolution which includes significantly more brands in new categories along with international reach. The new name will be HRB Brands which stands for Healthy Responsible Beauty Brands.

The transaction was financed by White Oak and Wells Fargo along with transaction advisory services from Hilco Global.

About HRB Brands LLC

HRB Brands is one of the largest independent branded personal care companies in North America. HRB Brands holds leading market positions in the hair care and skin cleansing categories with iconic brands including ZEST®, VO5®, COAST®, Rave® SGX NYC®, THICKER FULLER HAIR®, Zero Frizz®, AND LA LOOKS®. HRB Brands is a portfolio company of Tengram Capital Partners.

About Tengram Capital Partners

Tengram Capital Partners is a private equity firm exclusively focused on investments in leading middle-market consumer companies that own strong recognizable brands. The team has a diverse background of consumer investing and operating expertise that assists and guides company management to unlock the true potential of their brands. Tengram invests in both traditional “growth” and “restructuring/turnaround” situations in each of the public and private sectors. Other Tengram investments, current and past, include Tommie Copper, Tone it Up, Algenist, Lime Crime Beauty, Revive, DevaCurl, NEST Fragrances, Robert Graham, Hudson Jeans, and El Cap.  Additional information can be found at: http://www.tengramcapital.com.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. We sometimes refer to these brands as our Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.


Media Contact

Katherine Nash Goehring
(512) 757-2566
kgoehring@vianovo.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
