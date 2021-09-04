Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
(HRC): Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Hill-Rom; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?

09/04/2021 | 08:37am EDT
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE: HRC) ("Hill-Rom" or the "Company") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Baxter International Inc. ("Baxter") (NYSE: BAX).  

On September 3, 2021, Hill-Rom announced entering into a merger agreement with Baxter. Under the agreement terms, Baxter will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Hill-Rom common stock for $156 per share in cash.

The investigation concerns whether the Hill-Rom board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Hill-Rom shares of common stock. Nationally recognized, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration.

If you are a shareholder of Hill-Rom and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]



© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS