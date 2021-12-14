HRS CEO Tobias Ragge Named Among the 25 Most Influential Corporate Travel Executives of 2021 by Business Travel News

Entrepreneur Recognized for Driving Leadership and Innovation in Global Lodging Sustainability

Business Travel News, the leading trade publication covering the $1.4 trillion global managed travel and procurement industry, named HRS CEO Tobias Ragge among the 25 Most Influential Executives of 2021. This marks the fourth time in the past seven years that Mr. Ragge is included in this prestigious collection of prominent industry leaders.

Business Travel News recognized HRS CEO Tobias Ragge for the company's year-long focus on sustainability in corporate lodging, including the introduction of its groundbreaking Green Stay Initiative in March. By late November, corporate buyers from 70 countries were part of HRS’ corporate lodging forums and sustainability labs, and hotels from 72 countries were participating and being scored. Marriott chose to join the Green Stay Initiative “because the HRS effort is rooted in metrics,” according to Marriott VP of sustainability Denise Naguib. Accor Hotels also announced their global participation in October. According to Mr. Ragge: “I believe that sustainability issues will have the biggest impact on managed travel since the dawn of the Internet. I credit our clients as well as my HRS colleagues for collaborating on the development of a transparent solution that meets the needs of corporate hotel procurement leaders and hotel suppliers.” (Photo: Business Wire)

Citing HRS’ accomplishments via the introduction of its groundbreaking Green Stay Initiative, Business Travel News editors commended Mr. Ragge and the HRS team in its 13 December issue.

“Several hotel companies have said that the number of requests from buyers about sustainability practices has skyrocketed in the past year. One problem: there is no single industry standard for how to measure a hotel’s sustainability footprint. Enter corporate lodging platform HRS. CEO Tobias Ragge saw the growing need for sustainability data. In March, the company launched its Green Stay Initiative, which uses a proprietary formula to give hotels a sustainability score. By late November, corporate buyers from 70 countries were part of HRS’ corporate lodging forums and sustainability labs, and hotels from 72 countries were participating and being scored.”

HRS today works with 35 percent of the global Fortune 500 on their hotel programs, as well as the world’s leading hotel chains, regional hospitality groups and independent hotels.

HRS’ Green Stay Initiative Redefines Corporate Lodging Procurement & Sustainability

Dozens of the world’s leading corporate hotel programs have incorporated the technology into their procurement process. In recognition of the importance of sustainability data as companies select preferred lodging suppliers, hotels are getting on board in rapid fashion. Just this quarter, the world’s largest hotel brand and Europe’s largest hotel operator announced their plans to participate.

Upon honoring the Green Stay Initiative with a Business Traveler Innovation Award in September, SmartBrief praised HRS for “integrating a broad array of data sources to help conscientious companies and their travelers travel smarter. As business travel resumes, applications like this should be integrated into travel planning as broadly as possible.”

“I believe that sustainability issues will have the biggest impact on managed travel since the dawn of the Internet. Our Green Stay Initiative is off to a good start. I credit our clients as well as my HRS colleagues for collaborating on the development of a transparent solution that meets the needs of both buyers and suppliers,” said Mr. Ragge. “As for the BTN honor, it’s truly a tribute to the hundreds of HRS employees around the world who continue to innovate and work creatively – in the midst of unforeseen changes and challenges spawned by the pandemic – to impact how companies will work, stay and pay in 2022 and beyond.”

HRS is revolutionizing managed lodging programs for corporations, hotels and business travelers worldwide with its proprietary technology and expertise. The company is committed to facilitating safety, savings, security, satisfaction and sustainable hotel options for its global client roster. Leveraging its unique Lodging as a Service platform, HRS oversees the totality of corporate hotel programs for its clients, from initial procurement and rate assurance to booking, virtual payment and expense management. With more than 70,000 hotels joining HRS’ Clean & Safe Protocol in 2020, and the recently launched Green Stay Initiative, the company provides newly-prioritized information on key decision factors impacting post-pandemic travel. The company’s data-driven solutions deliver savings and performance for corporations across all hotel categories, including transient, meetings and long-stay lodging scenarios – all while digitizing processes on the hotel side for a better traveler experience. Founded in 1972, HRS today works with 35 percent of the global Fortune 500, as well as the world’s leading hotel chains, regional hospitality groups and independent hotels. More information at www.hrs.com/enterprise.

