Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Clinigen Group PLC

02/11/2022 | 06:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.         KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:HSBC Bank Plc
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
     Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Clinigen Group PLC
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:Offeror - Triley Bidco Limited
(d) Date dealing undertaken:10 February 2022
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
     If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”		N/A

2.         DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchases/ sales

 		Total number of securitiesHighest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)		Lowest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Purchase

 		 

407		 

920.000 p		 

919.160 p
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Sale

 		 

407		 

920.000 p		 

919.160 p

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct descriptionNature of dealingNumber of reference securitiesPrice per unit (GBP)
e.g. CFDe.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
     

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)         Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
     

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
  

 		  

3.         OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”
 

 

 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)  the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”
 

 


Date of disclosure:11 February 2022
Contact name:Mohammed Abdul Qader
Telephone number:0207 088 2000

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.



© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
06:38aSIAM CITY CEMENT PUBLIC : Dividend Payment, and Convening the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 29 (AGM 2022)
PU
06:38aHINDUSTAN PETROLEUM : HPCL Expands its Footprint in Non-Fuel Retailing
PU
06:38aINDUSTRIAL ASPHALTS CEYLON : Interim Financial Statements - 31 December 2021
PU
06:38aLANKA CREDIT AND BUSINESS FINANCE : Errata to the Interim Financial Statements as of 31-12-2021
PU
06:38aNEXT MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2021, VOCENTO WILL PUBLISH THE RESULTS OF 2021. AFTER THE PUBLICATION OF THE RESULTS, THERE WILL BE AN AUDIO CONFERENCE THAT WILL TAKE PLACE NEXT TUESDAY, MARCH 1TH, 2021 AT 12.00P.M. (SPANISH TIME). BELOW WE INDICATE THE DATA OF THE AUDIO CONFERENCE : Telephone from Spain: +34 91 114 01 01. Pin: 87011111#
PU
06:38aINNOLUX : The Board resolution to convene 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
06:38aSYNLAB : celebrates the International Day of Women and Girls in Science
PU
06:38aINNOLUX : The board of directors approved capital budgeting
PU
06:38aINNOLUX : Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PU
06:38aINNOLUX : 3481 TT) announced unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$24.0 billion for January 2022
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Analysis-Hot inflation fuels case for 'big-bang' Fed rate hike in March
3DELIVERY HERO : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
4After dire decade, Emerging Markets face Fed liftoff again: Mike Dolan
5Mercedes-Benz beats profit forecast as EV sales surge

HOT NEWS