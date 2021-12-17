Log in
HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

12/17/2021 | 04:31am EST
LEG Immobilien SE

PARIS, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:LEG Immobilien SE
Guarantor (if any):NA
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 500,000,000            
Description:1%  due 19th November 2032
Offer price:98.642                             
Stabilising Manager:HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


