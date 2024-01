January 01, 2024 at 10:38 am EST

Jan 1 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings PLC:

* HSBC: COMPLETION OF THE SALE OF RETAIL BANKING BUSINESS IN FRANCE

* HSBC - HSBC CONTINENTAL EUROPE (HBCE) HAS COMPLETED THE SALE OF ITS RETAIL BANKING BUSINESS IN FRANCE TO CCF, A SUBSIDIARY OF MY MONEY GROUP

* HSBC - ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS WERE OBTAINED AND THE TRANSACTION COMPLETED ON 1 JANUARY 2024