Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

HSBC banker's remarks on climate risk inconsistent with strategy, CEO says

05/21/2022 | 11:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: HSBC CEO Noel Quinn attends COP26 in Glasgow

(Reuters) - HSBC Holdings CEO Noel Quinn says his bank will not be distracted from its ambition to lead the global economy in the transition to net zero, after a senior executive said central banks had exaggerated the financial risks of climate change.

In a LinkedIn post on Saturday, Quinn said the senior banker's remarks were "inconsistent with HSBC's strategy" and "do not reflect the views of the senior leadership of HSBC or HSBC Asset Management."

At a conference hosted by the Financial Times on Thursday, HSBC's head of responsible investing Stuart Kirk said central bank policymakers and other global authorities were overplaying the financial risks of climate change, in comments that drew criticism from climate activists.

Quinn reiterated HSBC's commitment to a net zero future and his post was endorsed by several other HSBC staff including Nuno Matos, CEO for Wealth and Personal Banking, who said the transition to net zero was of "utmost importance" to the bank.

Kirk could not be immediately reached for comment. 

(Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru and Sinead Cruise in London; Editing by Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:54aIndia cuts import duty on naphtha to 1% from 5% currently - noti…
RE
11:54aIndia cuts import duty on coke, semi coke of lignite or peat to…
RE
11:54aIndia cuts import duty on anthracite, pci coal, coking coal to 0…
RE
11:47aHSBC banker's remarks on climate risk inconsistent with strategy, CEO says
RE
11:13aIndian government trims tax on fuel to fight inflation
RE
10:52aAustralia ousts conservatives after nine years, Albanese to be PM
RE
10:48aTurkey's Erdogan discusses concerns with NATO hopefuls Sweden and Finland
RE
10:37aAUSTRALIA ELECTION : What you need to know
RE
10:27aNEWSMAKER-AUSTRALIA'S ALBANESE : a pragmatist who promises unity
RE
09:22aFinland's president held "open and direct" talks with Turkey's Erdogan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia halts gas flow to Finland, says Mariupol steelworks siege has en..
2Qatar seeks diversified gas customer base -minister tells Handelsblatt
3Shanghai makes way towards COVID lockdown exit, Beijing plays defense
4Biden says first shipments of baby formula flying in from Europe this w..
5PayPal Announces Expiration and Results of Debt Tender Offer

HOT NEWS