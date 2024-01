Jan 1 (Reuters) - HSBC subsidiary HSBC Continental Europe (HBCE) has completed the sale of its retail banking business in France to CCF, a subsidiary of My Money Group, the British lender said in a statement on Monday.

"All necessary regulatory approvals were obtained and the transaction completed on 1 January," HSBC said. (Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)