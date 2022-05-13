HSBC hires Robey Warshaw to advise on Ping An break-up push

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - HSBC has hired Robey
Warshaw to assist an internal review into its strategy, after a
push from its largest shareholder Ping An to spin off the
lender's Asian operations, a source familiar with the matter
said on Friday.
The London-based investment bank will work alongside HSBC
executives to assess the bank's strategy, which is to remain a
global bank, the source said.
Robey Warshaw declined to comment.
Chinese insurance firm Ping An last month called
on HSBC to look at ways to boost returns, in a move viewed by
some analysts as potentially being driven more by politics than
finance.
The plan would unlock greater value for HSBC shareholders by
separating its Asia operations, where the bank makes most of its
money, and other parts of its business, media reports familiar
with Ping An's plans have said.
HSBC's position is that it will create more value as a
global bank thanks to the 'network effect' of being able to
serve big companies from one region in another.
Analysts said the onus would be on Ping An to prove that the
split could unlock value for HSBC shareholders.
"We expect that management will refresh the numbers and
conclude that it doesn't work," said Benjamin Toms, banking
analyst at RBC Capital Markets.
"It would be in conflict with the bank's core strategy, it
does not make sense on a sum of the parts, it would be very
expensive, operationally challenging, and the timing would be
odd now that rates and profitability is on the up," he said.
Robey Warshaw was founded in 2013 by dealmakers Simon Robey,
Philip Apostolides and Simon Warshaw.
The firm bolstered its political expertise last year by
hiring former UK finance minister George Osborne, who during his
time in government spearheaded efforts to boost trade between
Britain and China.
Bloomberg News reported Robey Warshaw's appointment earlier
on Friday.
