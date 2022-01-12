Log in
HSBC in talks to move NYC headquarters to Hudson Yards' Spiral - Bloomberg News

01/12/2022 | 01:55pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The HSBC bank logo is seen at their offices in the Canary Wharf financial district in London

(Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc is in talks to move its New York headquarters to a tower in the Hudson Yards district, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The London-based bank is considering a lease for roughly 250,000 square feet of offices at the Spiral, a 65-storey skyscraper being built by Tishman Speyer on Manhattan's far west side, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Spiral, which will have 2.85 million square feet of office along with retail space, is expected to complete construction this year, the report added.

Most of the building has been leased by tenants like Pfizer and AllianceBernstein Holdings, Bloomberg News said.

HSBC in an emailed statement told Reuters it does not comment on speculation, adding that they "routinely evaluate opportunities for our real estate footprint in the U.S.".

Tishman Speyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1.25% 501.2 Delayed Quote.10.33%
PFIZER, INC. -0.21% 56.56 Delayed Quote.-4.00%
HOT NEWS